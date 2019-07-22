This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the Croke Park Super 8s games be moved to provincial venues?

Ex-Dublin footballer Ciarán Whelan made the suggestion on The Sunday Game.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 22 Jul 2019, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,887 Views 27 Comments
Michael Murphy scoring a penalty for Donegal in their Super 8s clash with Kerry at Croker.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael Murphy scoring a penalty for Donegal in their Super 8s clash with Kerry at Croker.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IS IT TIME for change?

Former Dublin footballer Ciarán Whelan has sparked debate by suggesting that the Croke Park Super 8s games “aren’t working” due to poor attendances and lack of atmosphere.

“I think it may be better to have them out and have the neutral game in provincial grounds,” he said on The Sunday Game.

“We saw it in Killarney last week [for Kerry's meeting with Mayo]. We’ve seen great examples of teams going on the road. I would think there’s a lesson in that.”

The stadium was less than half-full for the clash between Dublin and Roscommon on Saturday evening, with just 36,530 looking on in GAA headquarters.

Sunday’s double-header featuring Mayo’s win over Meath and the thrilling draw between Donegal and Kerry attracted a bigger crowd of 48,723, but concerns still remain about the future of hosting Super 8s matches in Croke Park.

Whelan also argued that moving the games to provincial venues would end the controversy surrounding Dublin’s ability to nominate Croke Park as their home venue.

Do you agree that the Croke Park Super 8s games should be moved to provincial venues.


Poll Results:

Yes (1538)
No (137)


About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

