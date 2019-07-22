Poll: Should the Croke Park Super 8s games be moved to provincial venues?

Michael Murphy scoring a penalty for Donegal in their Super 8s clash with Kerry at Croker.

Michael Murphy scoring a penalty for Donegal in their Super 8s clash with Kerry at Croker.

IS IT TIME for change?

Former Dublin footballer Ciarán Whelan has sparked debate by suggesting that the Croke Park Super 8s games “aren’t working” due to poor attendances and lack of atmosphere.

“I think it may be better to have them out and have the neutral game in provincial grounds,” he said on The Sunday Game.

“We saw it in Killarney last week [for Kerry's meeting with Mayo]. We’ve seen great examples of teams going on the road. I would think there’s a lesson in that.”

The stadium was less than half-full for the clash between Dublin and Roscommon on Saturday evening, with just 36,530 looking on in GAA headquarters.

Sunday’s double-header featuring Mayo’s win over Meath and the thrilling draw between Donegal and Kerry attracted a bigger crowd of 48,723, but concerns still remain about the future of hosting Super 8s matches in Croke Park.

Whelan also argued that moving the games to provincial venues would end the controversy surrounding Dublin’s ability to nominate Croke Park as their home venue.

Do you agree that the Croke Park Super 8s games should be moved to provincial venues. Cast your vote here.

