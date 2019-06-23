This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's how the Super 8s groups are shaping up for the 2019 season

The provincial football final action concluded today.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 6:21 PM
46 minutes ago 4,763 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4694485
Captains Gavin White and Michael Murphy lifted silverware this weekend.
Image: iNPHO
Captains Gavin White and Michael Murphy lifted silverware this weekend.
Image: iNPHO

WITH THE PROVINCIAL football championship action having concluded today, the focus is starting to switch to All-Ireland series with the Super 8s set to begin in three weeks’ time.

The four title winners have been confirmed after today’s ties with Roscommon claiming Connacht glory last Sunday, Kerry lifting the Munster crown last night, Donegal reigning in Ulster today and the Leinster decider saw Dublin triumph this afternoon.

The results mean Kerry and Donegal will advance to Group 1 of the Super 8s with Roscommon and Dublin set to partake in Group 2.

After their final defeats, Galway and Meath will hope to recover in Round 4 and if successful they will go into Group 1. Cork and Cavan lost out in provincial deciders this weekend, and they will also go into qualifier action with Group 2 beckoning if they are successful there.

The opening games of the Super 8s on the weekend of 13-14 July will see Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Roscommon at home.

The second round on the weekend of 20-21 July will see four matches at Croke Park with Kerry against Donegal and Dublin taking on Roscommon two of those. Then the final round on the August Bank Holiday weekend will involve the provincial runner-up or the round 4 qualifier winners. 

The next qualifier draw takes place tomorrow morning with Kildare, Laois, Tyrone, Clare, Westmeath, Mayo, Armagh and Offaly all involved. The four pairings will see games take place next weekend.

2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Super 8s

Group 1

Kerry – Munster champions
Donegal – Ulster champions
Galway/Qualifier winner
Meath/Qualifier winner

Group 2

Dublin – Leinster champions
Roscommon – Connacht champions
Cork/Qualifier winner
Cavan/Qualifier winner

