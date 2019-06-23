Here's how the Super 8s groups are shaping up for the 2019 season

WITH THE PROVINCIAL football championship action having concluded today, the focus is starting to switch to All-Ireland series with the Super 8s set to begin in three weeks’ time.

The four title winners have been confirmed after today’s ties with Roscommon claiming Connacht glory last Sunday, Kerry lifting the Munster crown last night, Donegal reigning in Ulster today and the Leinster decider saw Dublin triumph this afternoon.

The results mean Kerry and Donegal will advance to Group 1 of the Super 8s with Roscommon and Dublin set to partake in Group 2.

After their final defeats, Galway and Meath will hope to recover in Round 4 and if successful they will go into Group 1. Cork and Cavan lost out in provincial deciders this weekend, and they will also go into qualifier action with Group 2 beckoning if they are successful there.

The opening games of the Super 8s on the weekend of 13-14 July will see Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Roscommon at home.

The second round on the weekend of 20-21 July will see four matches at Croke Park with Kerry against Donegal and Dublin taking on Roscommon two of those. Then the final round on the August Bank Holiday weekend will involve the provincial runner-up or the round 4 qualifier winners.

The next qualifier draw takes place tomorrow morning with Kildare, Laois, Tyrone, Clare, Westmeath, Mayo, Armagh and Offaly all involved. The four pairings will see games take place next weekend.

2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Super 8s

Group 1

Kerry – Munster champions

Donegal – Ulster champions

Galway/Qualifier winner

Meath/Qualifier winner

Group 2

Dublin – Leinster champions

Roscommon – Connacht champions

Cork/Qualifier winner

Cavan/Qualifier winner

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!