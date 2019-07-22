This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Super 8s permutations: all you need to know as we head for the final phase

All-Ireland semi-final spots are still up for grabs with one round of games remaining.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 22 Jul 2019, 4:18 PM
The final round of games will take place on the bank holiday weekend in August.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

ALL-IRELAND SEMI-final spots are still up for grabs as we approach the final phase of the Super 8s competition. 

Following two rounds of action, Dublin and Tyrone are the only teams across the two groups who have secured a safe passage to the final four of the football championship. 

Donegal, Kerry and Mayo are still in the running to progress while Cork, Roscommon and Meath are out of contention.

Here’s how things stand as we gear up for the final phase of the Super 8s in two weeks’ time:

Group 1

Final Round Fixtures – Saturday 3 August

Mayo v Donegal, MacHale Park [Throw-in, 6pm]

Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann [Throw-in, 6pm]

Table 1

Kerry are currently in pole position in Group 1 following an emphatic win over Mayo and a draw against Donegal on Sunday.

They face Meath in the final phase where a draw would be sufficient to send them through to the semi-finals. Andy McEntee’s men go into that tie with only pride to play for as they sit at the bottom of the group with zero points despite gutsy efforts in the opening phases of the Super 8s.

The big tie of the final round is between Mayo and Donegal. Second-placed Donegal are on the same number of points as the Kingdom and a draw in MacHale Park would see Declan Bonner’s men qualify out of the group.

After grinding out a vital win against Meath at the weekend, Mayo can only aim for a victory in order to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Group 2

Final Round Fixtures – Sunday 4 August

Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Rinn [Throw-in, 4pm]

Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park [Throw-in, 4pm]

Table 2

Things are a bit more straightforward in Group 2.

With two wins already secured, Dublin and Tyrone have booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

They face each other in the final round where the result will only determine which side tops the group.

Meanwhile, Cork and Roscommon — who both suffered defeats in their opening two games — will square off in a dead-rubber tie in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Sinead Farrell
