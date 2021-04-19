Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid will be removed from CL semis, says Uefa ExCo member

MANCHESTER CITY, CHELSEA and Real Madrid will be booted out of this season’s Champions League as soon as Friday after stating their respective intentions to join the breakaway Super League, according to Danish FA chairman and Uefa executive committee member Jesper Moller.

As European football continues to reel from the developments, wherein 12 of the continent’s biggest clubs are attempting to establish a new ring-fenced 20-team competition “as soon as practicable”, its governing body has moved swiftly to condemn the venture.

Earlier on Monday, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin stressed that players who represent clubs competing in the Super League will be banned from representing their countries at international competitions despite pre-emptive legal moves by the new organisation, describing the prospective competition as, among other things, “a spit in the face of all football lovers”.

Hours later, Ceferin’s Uefa colleague Moller told Danish outlet DR Sport that he expects the breakaway clubs who remain in this season’s Champions League — Man City, Cheslea and Real Madrid — to be removed from the tournament ahead of next week’s semi-finals, which would leave only Paris Saint-Germain.

“They are are going out, and I expect that to happen on Friday,” Moller said. “And then you have to see how to finish the Champions League.

“There must be an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday. I have an expectation that the 12 clubs will be thrown out,” Møller added, suggesting that Manchester United’s place in the Europa League semi-finals is also in jeopardy.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Uefa president Ceferin had said during his earlier address: “We will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can.

“My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions.”

Chelsea’s semi-final spot in the Uefa Women’s Champions League is likely also in danger, as is that of Super League co-founders Barcelona, whose women’s team are also in the last four.