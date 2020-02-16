This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super League investigating rainbow flag claim after controversial Folau makes debut

The player scored an early try on his first rugby league outing since 2010.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,248 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5009262
Israel Folau of Catalans Dragons.
Israel Folau of Catalans Dragons.
Israel Folau of Catalans Dragons.

SUPER LEAGUE is investigating a claim from a Castleford Tigers fan that they were asked to remove a rainbow flag during Israel Folau’s debut for Catalans Dragons.

Folau scored an early try on his first rugby league outing since 2010, helping the Dragons defeat Castleford 36-18 in Perpignan on Saturday.

It was Folau’s first appearance since he was sacked by Rugby Australia (RA) last May for posting homophobic comments on social media.

A Tigers supporter at the venue revealed on Twitter they had been told they were not allowed a rainbow flag, which represents a symbol of LGBT pride.

A widely reported Super League statement read: “Everyone should have the right to respectfully express their views. We are investigating.

“We will receive a full report by the end of this weekend and have more details on Monday.”

A Dragons spokesperson added: “Rainbow flags are not banned at our club. It is not forbidden. We are gathering more information about what happened.”

Catalans’ signing of Folau sparked plenty of controversy and Super League clubs voted to have “greater authority to stop controversial signings” earlier this month.

Folau reached a financial settlement with RA in December before switching codes to pen a one-year deal with the Dragons.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara praised the player for handling the scrutiny surrounding him on debut.

“Well I’ve just congratulated him on that [media scrutiny] downstairs because it is different,” he said. 

It is different for this area, this region to have journalists from around the world chasing players around in cars and following people. 

“All the other bits that go with it, for the players to deal with that and come up with a performance like that is a credit to them.

“For him to play his first game of rugby league and only train for 10 days with the team in total, to come up with that sort of defensive performance really gives us encouragement going forward with him.

“I knew he was ready to play. I said I wouldn’t risk him if he wasn’t. There was no way we were going to do that just because it was a home game.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie