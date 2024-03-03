McKenzie inspires Chief to statement win over Brumbies

A DAMIAN MCKENZIE-INSPIRED Waikato Chiefs reinforced their Super Rugby title credentials Sunday with a statement win over ACT Brumbies, a week after upsetting the defending champion Canterbury Crusaders.

The Chiefs are a proven class act away from home, winning seven of their last eight on the road, and they kept the momentum going in Melbourne, where all round two matches were played this weekend.

In a re-match of last year’s semi-final that the Chiefs won, they again proved too hot to handle for the Brumbies in a resounding 46-12 thrashing.

It was a setback for the Canberra side after opening their season with a convincing 27-point victory over the Melbourne Rebels last week.

All Blacks playmaker McKenzie suffered a rib injury in their epic 33-29 defeat of the Crusaders to begin their campaign, but was declared fit and in the thick of the action Sunday.

Advertisement

He pulled the strings at the back, turning defence into attack to constantly pile on pressure, while scoring a try and adding 16 points with the boot in the six tries to two bonus point win.

“He’s huge for us, he’s a very experienced campaigner,” Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson said of McKenzie.

“We’ve got some good leaders in the team, but he really steps up and just owns the attack.”

Asked if it was the perfect game by the Chiefs, Jacobson admitted it was close.

“Really happy with how we went. Last week we probably had one half, played really good footie, and dropped off big-time in the second half,” he said.

“So really proud with how the boys stayed at it for the full 80 (minutes).”

The Chiefs started strongly, surging 10-0 clear after a counter-attacking try from Xavier Roe.

The dangerous Corey Toole pulled five points back for the Brumbies, but the Chiefs dominated possession.

Further tries from fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo and McKenzie sent the New Zealanders to the break with a 25-7 advantage and there was no let up this time in the second half, bagging three more tries, including a brace from Cortez Ratima.

At the end of round two, only Western Force have yet to earn a point.

Remarkably, the Crusaders are 10th on the 12-team ladder with a single bonus point after consecutive defeats to open a season for the first time in a decade.

Gunning for an eighth straight title, they lost 37-24 to the NSW Waratahs on Saturday.