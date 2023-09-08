Superb season continues as Ciara Mageean breaks national 1500m record

CIARA MAGEEAN’S superb season continued this evening, as she broke the national 1500m record at the Diamond League Meet in Brussels.

The City of Lisburn AC athlete finished second behind Scotland’s Laura Muir, in the process breaking her own Irish record with a time of 3:55.87.

Muir, who Mageean finished ahead of during the Irish athlete’s impressive performance at the World Championships last month, registered a season’s best winning time of 3:55.34, while 20-year-old Kenyan athlete Nelly Chepchirchir took third in 3:56.93.

The leading pair accelerated away from a world-class field with 300m to go before Muir ultimately pipped the Portaferry star at the finish.

Advertisement

It continues a brilliant season for 31-year-old Mageean, with the recent fourth-place finish in Budapest a clear highlight.

You can view the results in full from tonight’s event here.