Galway GAA sponsors Supermac's want details on how money was spent

Supermac's have been involved in Galway GAA since 1991.

Supermac's have been involved in Galway GAA since 1991.

GALWAY GAA BACKERS Supermac’s have demanded that details on how sponsorship money was spent.

The fast food chain say, in a statement released tonight, that they invested almost 1.6million in sponsorship funding since 2015 and they now want details on how the money was used by the county board.

“Supermac’s would like to seek clarification from the Galway County Board as to how this money was spent,” a statement reads. “Specifically, have the players and management benefitted or has the county board benefitted?

“Supermac’s raised financial concerns with the Galway County Board four years ago.

“Supermac’s understands that two investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA; one conducted by Galway GAA and a second conducted by Mazars.

“Supermac’s is calling for these investigations to be made public immediately. The vast majority of the Galway GAA public and mentors, who give their time voluntarily for the promotion and administration of our games and the welfare of our players, deserve no less.”