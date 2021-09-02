Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Superman' Lopez claims brutal Vuelta stage win as Roglic retains lead

The Colombian was victorious on the Alto d’El Gamoniteiro.

By AFP Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 5:42 PM
11 minutes ago 76 Views 0 Comments
Vuelta leader Primoz Roglic (file pic).
Image: Lalo R. Villar
Image: Lalo R. Villar

MIGUEL ANGEL LOPEZ climbed through the mist and drizzle to win the brutal 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on the Alto d’El Gamoniteiro today.

On a ferocious, narrow climb where gradients reached 17%, almost all the leading contenders attempted attacks. Only the Colombian, who escaped with 4km to go, succeeded.

Lopez lived up to his ‘Superman’ nickname as he flew up the mountain at the end of a 162.6km ride that included four tough climbs.

He surged past Spaniard David De la Cruz of Team UAE Emirates, who had attacked earlier on the climb, with 2.5km to go and rolled on to cross the line alone and bring Movistar their first Grand Tour victory of the season.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma came second, 14 seconds back, picking up bonus seconds and edging another Movistar rider, Spaniard Enric Mas, by six seconds.

With three stages to go, Roglic leads Mas by 2min 30sec in the general classification, with Lopez a further 23sec back.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Ineos finished fourth to climb to fifth overall. Australian Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious was fifth to stay fourth overall. 

© – AFP, 2021

