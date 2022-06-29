Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 29 June 2022
Newcastle win race for Sven Botman after paying €40 million for Lille defender

The club’s recruitment drive has increased since sporting director Dan Ashworth took up his role under the new Saudi ownership.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jun 2022
Defender Sven Botman.
Image: Jean Catuffe
NEWCASTLE HAVE CONFIRMED a deal in principle has been agreed to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

Centre-back Botman, 22, has completed his medical on Tyneside and is set to join on a five-year contract in a reported €40 million (£35m) transfer deal.

Newcastle said the club had held off competition “from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back”, with the formalities of the transfer set to be concluded this week.

Botman’s arrival continues Newcastle’s rebuilding for the new campaign, with England goalkeeper Nick Pope having been signed from Burnley last week.

The club’s recruitment drive has increased since sporting director Dan Ashworth took up his role, with full-back Matt Targett having already completed a permanent move to Tyneside following a successful loan spell during the second half of last season.

Newcastle are expected to continue their search for more attacking options and have been linked with Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

