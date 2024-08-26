Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sven-Göran Eriksson at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, March 2023. Alamy Stock Photo
RIP

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has died aged 76

Eriksson had pancreatic cancer.
12.33pm, 26 Aug 2024
887
1

FORMER ENGLAND manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Eriksson had pancreatic cancer. In January, he said he had around a year to live in a “best case” scenario.

A statement shared on his website said: “After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

“The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong,” the statement reads.

“The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.”

Eriksson, who managed England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup, stood down from his most recent role as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad last year due to health issues.

He led Benfica to three Portuguese top-flight titles and a runners-up finish in the European Cup before guiding Lazio to their second and most recent Serie A triumph in 1999-2000.

He succeeded Kevin Keegan as England boss in January 2001, taking charge of the country’s so-called golden generation.

Author
TheJournal.ie team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie