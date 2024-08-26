Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has died aged 76

FORMER ENGLAND manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Eriksson had pancreatic cancer. In January, he said he had around a year to live in a “best case” scenario.

A statement shared on his website said: “After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

“The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong,” the statement reads.

“The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.”

Eriksson, who managed England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup, stood down from his most recent role as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad last year due to health issues.

He led Benfica to three Portuguese top-flight titles and a runners-up finish in the European Cup before guiding Lazio to their second and most recent Serie A triumph in 1999-2000.

He succeeded Kevin Keegan as England boss in January 2001, taking charge of the country’s so-called golden generation.