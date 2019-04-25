'It's a huge football country' - Sven Goran-Eriksson keen on the Scotland job

The 71-year-old, pictured here during his time at Shanghai SIPG, has most recently managed the Philippines.

SVEN GORAN-ERIKSSON has admitted his interest in the Scotland job, even though reports linking him have “come out of the blue”.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) sacked Alex McLeish after just 14 months in charge on 18 April due to their poor start to the Euro 2020 qualification campaign, which began with a 3-0 loss away to Kazakhstan.

Names such as Scot Gemmill, Steve Clarke and David Moyes have been mentioned as possible candidates, with the SFA reportedly receiving contact from several interested parties.

And the Daily Record claimed this morning that former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson has thrown his hat into the ring.

The 71-year-old Swede, whose 40-year managerial career has taken him all over the world, is out of work having most recently been in charge of the Phlippines after a number of years in the Chinese Super League.

The report suggested that Eriksson has been in touch with the SFA about the position. However, in an interview with talkSPORT, he said that wasn’t the case while going on to state that the role is one he could be keen to take.

“This is absolutely news to me,” Eriksson told Jim White. “I never heard about it and I never thought about it.

“It comes out of the blue, so I have no idea, but of course I’m honoured. Scotland is a big job, it’s a huge football country.

Would I speak about it? Yeah, why not. It’s not very polite if you don’t want to speak to people.

“But I haven’t thought at all about it. We’ll see if it’s happening, if there’s something behind it or not.”

