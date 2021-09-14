Swansea City boss dismisses links to 'brilliant' Robbie Brady

Brady won his 57th Ireland senior cap in the friendly against Qatar in March.

SWANSEA CITY WON’T be signing Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady.

That’s according to Russell Martin, the Championship club’s manager, who was a team-mate of the Dubliner’s at Norwich City.

Swansea are among the clubs who have been linked to the 29-year-old since he became a free agent following the expiry of his Burnley contract at the end of June.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s meeting with Millwall, Martin expressed his admiration for Brady but ruled out the possibility of bringing him to Wales.

“I love Robbie as a guy,” he said, as quoted by Wales Online. “He’s brilliant, fantastic player, been in the Premier League for the last however long, but I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to him for a while, being honest.

“So there’s nothing in that at the moment. He’s a good player, really good player, but I just think we’ve got a lot of players at the moment. We just need to work out who’s going to fit in and who’s going to really be with us over a long period of time.

“If it was different timing, then I’d possibly be telling you that I’d be really interested in it, but at this moment in time there’s nothing there.”

Martin has already added an Irish international to Swansea City’s ranks this season by signing striker Michael Obafemi from Southampton on deadline day.

The club, who also have Galway’s Ryan Manning on their books, are currently in 21st place in the Championship after winning just one of their opening six games.