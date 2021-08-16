Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 16 August 2021
Advertisement

Swansea complete loan deal for Manchester United youngster

Ethan Laird worked under new Swans boss Russell Martin at MK Dons.

By Press Association Monday 16 Aug 2021, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,465 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5524387
Ethan Laird, Manchester United (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ethan Laird, Manchester United (file pic).
Ethan Laird, Manchester United (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

SWANSEA HAVE signed Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on loan for the rest of the season.

Laird is reunited with Swansea boss Russell Martin after spending the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons.

The Swans said on their official website: “The 20-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2021-22 season at the Swansea.com Stadium and will wear the number 27 shirt.

“Laird is in contention to make his Swans bow in Tuesday’s Championship clash with Stoke City, with the deal having been registered in time.”

Laird is Swansea’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes.

He has made two first-team appearances for United, both in the Europa League, against Astana and AZ Alkmaar, during the 2019-20 season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Swansea named former MK Dons manager Martin as their new head coach earlier this month following the departure of Steve Cooper in July.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie