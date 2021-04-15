BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 15 April 2021
Swansea vow to continue fight against online abuse as social media boycott ends

The Welsh club did not post on social media for seven days after their players suffered repeated racial abuse online.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 7:53 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

SWANSEA HAVE VOWED to continue their battle against online abuse following their week-long social media boycott.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced last Thursday they would not be posting on their social media channels for seven days due to repeated, often racial, abuse of players online.

Swansea players Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe are just some of a long list of footballers to have been targeted in recent months – a list that also includes Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling.

The club were joined in their actions by Birmingham and Scottish champions Rangers, who also imposed social media blackouts.

Swansea have been widely commended for their initiative and say they have been pleased with the response.

In their first tweet since bringing their boycott to an end, the club posted: “We would like to thank fellow clubs, supporters, executives and stakeholders for their messages of support over the past seven days.

“We will collectively continue this battle against online abuse and discrimination. We hope for change. #EnoughIsEnough.”

Their sentiments were echoed by Birmingham as they also resumed social media activity.

A tweet read: “The club would like to thank everyone for their support in the stand we took over the past seven days. We will continue to fight online abuse and discrimination together.”

