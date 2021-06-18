Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 June 2021
Advertisement

Sweden beat Slovakia 1-0 to move to brink of last-16

Emil Forsberg’s penalty settled a drab game in St Petersburg.

By AFP Friday 18 Jun 2021, 3:58 PM
56 minutes ago 771 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5471017
Emil Forsberg celebrates his goal.
Image: Anatoly Maltsev
Emil Forsberg celebrates his goal.
Emil Forsberg celebrates his goal.
Image: Anatoly Maltsev

EMIL FORSBERG’S SECOND-HALF penalty sealed Sweden a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Saint Petersburg on Friday as the Scandinavians moved top of Euro 2020 Group E.

Janne Andersson’s men, who played out a goalless draw with Spain in their opener, now look set to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2004.

A point in their final game against Poland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday would be enough to be sure of a top-two finish in the group.

Slovakia could have qualified with a game to spare with a win, but still have their fate in their own hands ahead of their final match against Spain in Seville.

On Friday, Sebastian Larsson had an early effort comfortably saved by Martin Dubravka, but Slovakia otherwise started brightly, with Juraj Kucka heading wide in the fifth minute.

Both sides had spells of pressure in the first half without creating many chances, perhaps in the knowledge a point would be a reasonably good result.

Ondrej Duda made space for a shot shortly after the break, but fired over the crossbar.

Kucka drew a brilliant one-handed save from Robin Olsen, but the Slovakia midfielder was flagged offside.

It was Sweden who almost made the breakthrough twice before the hour mark, as Newcastle stopper Dubravka tipped away Ludwig Augustinsson’s header and Marcus Danielson nodded over from the resulting corner.

Sweden continued to press for the winner, as Alexander Isak’s header looped onto the roof of the net.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Real Sociedad striker Isak then almost scored one of the great European Championship goals, weaving past four defenders before seeing a low strike saved by Dubravka at his near post.

Sweden finally forged ahead, though, in the 77th minute, as RB Leipzig midfielder Forsberg beat Dubravka from the penalty spot after the ‘keeper had brought down substitute Robin Quaison.

Slovakia laid a late siege on their opponents’ goal, but saw an optimistic late penalty appeal for handball turned down as Sweden held on.

Full report to follow 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie