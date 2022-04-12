2 mins ago

You may have seen the build-up to this game feature a truly magnificent turn of confidence by the Swedes, with the launch of a new kit stitched with a gameplan of how to beat them. It’s all published on a Ronsealesque site, HowToStopSweden.com.

The Irish camp didn’t bite when the question was dangled before them at the pre-game press conference.

“Thanks very much to Sweden, but we have Andy,” Vera Pauw smiled with a nod to the Republic of Ireland women’s national team’s performance analyst Andy Holt.

“To confirm: we have not purchased the shirt,” captain Katie McCabe added with a smirk.

“I seen the jersey, how to stop them, or whatever like that,” Arsenal star McCabe nodded during this evening’s pre-match press conference at Gamla Ullevi Stadium.

“It’s an interesting release from them. Obviously they’re in a good place; they’re on the brink of qualification and they’ve got a Euros coming up in the summer time. It’s a confident move, I would say. That’s all I’ve got to say on that.”

“Let’s not forget that Sweden is a powerhouse of women’s football,” the Dutch coach continued. “Back in 1982, they were at the first European Championships. They have always been at the top.”

If you’re wondering where Sweden get their confidence from?

Well, they come into this game after a 15-0 win away to Georgia.