You may have seen the build-up to this game feature a truly magnificent turn of confidence by the Swedes, with the launch of a new kit stitched with a gameplan of how to beat them. It’s all published on a Ronsealesque site, HowToStopSweden.com.
The Irish camp didn’t bite when the question was dangled before them at the pre-game press conference.
“Thanks very much to Sweden, but we have Andy,” Vera Pauw smiled with a nod to the Republic of Ireland women’s national team’s performance analyst Andy Holt.
“To confirm: we have not purchased the shirt,” captain Katie McCabe added with a smirk.
“I seen the jersey, how to stop them, or whatever like that,” Arsenal star McCabe nodded during this evening’s pre-match press conference at Gamla Ullevi Stadium.
“It’s an interesting release from them. Obviously they’re in a good place; they’re on the brink of qualification and they’ve got a Euros coming up in the summer time. It’s a confident move, I would say. That’s all I’ve got to say on that.”
“Let’s not forget that Sweden is a powerhouse of women’s football,” the Dutch coach continued. “Back in 1982, they were at the first European Championships. They have always been at the top.”
If you’re wondering where Sweden get their confidence from?
Well, they come into this game after a 15-0 win away to Georgia.
An update on the Irish team news – Vera Pauw has told RTÉ that Megan Connolly will drop back from midfield and into the void in central defence, with Mustaki at left wing-back and Katie McCabe in central midfield. It is, at least partly, a ploy to get Katie McCabe higher up the pitch.
A reminder of how the group stands ahead of kick-off.
If you want to learn more as to why Chloe Mustaki’s selection is such a good story – have a read of this.
Team News
Ireland
Ireland come into this game facing a kind of defensive crisis, with centre-backs Savannah McCarthy and Diane Caldwell absent with injury. Rather than change from her back-three system, it seems Vera Pauw will stick to the formation with Chloe Mustaki slotting in at left centre-back.
It’s her first competitive start and caps an astonishing, affirming comeback story.
Jamie Finn comes in and will likely play at right wing-back, with Heather Payne back to perform what will be an exhausting, arduous night as Ireland’s sole striker. Katie McCabe will probably line out at left wing-back.
Sweden’s superstars have assembled: keep an eye out for centre-back Magdalena Eriksson, captain Caroline Seger, and forward Stina Blackstenhuis.
Filippa Angeldal and Fridolina Rolfo have been suffering from Covid and only make the bench.
Sweden: Hedvig Lindahl; Hanna Glas; Amanda Ilestedt, Linda Sembrant, Magdalena Eriksson; Jonna Andersson; Caroline Seger (captain), Hanna Bennison; Kosovare Asllani, Lina Hurtig, Stina Blackstenuis
Welcome, all, to our live coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Sweden and the Republic of Ireland from Gothenburg.
Much was made of the giant, Sky-sponsored advert for the Irish team at Dublin airport this week – accompanied by a message to ‘Outbelieve’, the corporate world’s latest attack on the English language – but it has some significance. It’s only a few years since the Irish players were changing out of leased tracksuits in the toilets of that same airport, so it’s a neat measure of the journey travelled since then.
Anything bar defeat in Gothenburg tonight would represent a giant leap forward. Sweden are among the best teams in the world, and are playing in front of a record crowd in a game from which they need only a draw to qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup.
Ireland, meanwhile, are firmly in the play-off hunt: level on points with Finland in second spot, with this their rather daunting game in hand. Later fixtures with Finland and Slovakia will be decisive, with anything to be gleaned from tonight a whopper bonus.
Kick off is at 5.30pm, and stick with us: team news follows next.
