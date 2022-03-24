Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 24 March 2022
Sweden go extra mile while League of Ireland referee Hennessy frustrates Scots

Robin Quaison’s goal set up a clash between the Swedes and Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off final

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 11:16 PM
Robin Quaison celebrates his goal.
Image: Jonas Ekstromer/TT
Image: Jonas Ekstromer/TT

SWEDEN ARE THROUGH to a World Cup qualifying play-off final against Poland next week after an extra-time strike by Robin Quaison gave them a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in Solna.

Quarter-finalists in 2018, Sweden will now face Poland away on Tuesday to decide who goes through to the finals in Qatar.

Poland received a bye to the play-off final after would-be opponents Russia were suspended from all international competition until further notice.

Elsewhere, Krzysztof Piatek’s injury-time penalty gave Poland a late 1-1 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park.

scotland-v-poland-international-friendly-hampden-park Craig Gordon remonstrates with Rob Hennessy at full-time. Source: PA

In a hastily-arranged friendly match after the Scots’ 2022 World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine was postponed until June, there was little between the teams until the 68th minute when Kieran Tierney headed in a free-kick from captain John McGinn for his first international goal.

It looked like the Scots were headed for a seventh successive win until the third of three added minutes when League of Ireland referee Robert Hennessy judged Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon had fouled Platek inside the box and the substitute slotted in his spot kick.

Steve Clarke’s side will play Austria away next week in the second match of their friendly double header, with Wales waiting in the play-off final in Cardiff should the Scots eventually get past Ukraine.

