Ireland trio miss out on medals in swimming finals at Paralympics

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish swimmers in this afternoon’s Paralympics final action at the La Défense Arena in Paris.

Tokyo silver medalist Nicole Turner could not get a top three spot on this occasion in the 50m butterfly final, finishing sixth in a time of 38:59.

Fellow Irish athlete Dearbhaile Brady just finished ahead of her in fifth place in a final time of 37.67.

It was a one-two for China as Yuyan Jiang took gold (35.03) and Daomin Liu collected silver (37.10), while Brazil’s Mayara Do Amaral Petzold was the bronze medalist (37.51).

“That went really well, that was a PB for me so I’m delighted with that,” said Brady afterwards.

“I’m a lot faster than I was last year, that’s how much I’ve changed. I wasn’t too nervous. I decided it’s the final and I didn’t know what was going to happen, so I went out to enjoy it. I’m really happy how I finished.”

Turner offered her thoughts on the race.

“If I’m honest I just wanted to go out and enjoy that race, I did it but I think the last couple of metres I just didn’t have it in me. The podium would have been nice today but it just didn’t happen.

“I planned to get quicker off the block and I didn’t feel that bad but I’ve worked so hard to be here and for that I’m delighted to be in Paris, not everyone gets the opportunity to compete at a Paralympics Games.”

Earlier Barry McClements finished eighth in the final of the S9 100m backstroke, in a time of 1:05.53.

Yahor Shchalkanau took gold in a time of 1:00.76, France’s Ugo Didier was the silver medalist in 1:01.48, while Bogdan Mozgovoi was the bronze winner in 1:01.93.

“My turn wasn’t great at the half way point,” reflected McClements afterwards.

“If that had been fixed it might have been a different result but it was a quick fast race and I enjoyed it. It wasn’t my main event so I just concentrated on having a good swim and enjoying it.”

McClements is back out in action on Friday in the 100m butterfly, his stronger discipline.