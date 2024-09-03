Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Nicole Turner (file photo). Tom Maher/INPHO
Paris 2024

Ireland trio miss out on medals in swimming finals at Paralympics

Nicole Turner, Dearbhaile Brady, and Barry McClements were all in action.
5.21pm, 3 Sep 2024
309
0

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish swimmers in this afternoon’s Paralympics final action at the La Défense Arena in Paris.

Tokyo silver medalist Nicole Turner could not get a top three spot on this occasion in the 50m butterfly final, finishing sixth in a time of 38:59.

Fellow Irish athlete Dearbhaile Brady just finished ahead of her in fifth place in a final time of 37.67.

It was a one-two for China as Yuyan Jiang took gold (35.03) and Daomin Liu collected silver (37.10), while Brazil’s Mayara Do Amaral Petzold was the bronze medalist (37.51).

“That went really well, that was a PB for me so I’m delighted with that,” said Brady afterwards.

“I’m a lot faster than I was last year, that’s how much I’ve changed. I wasn’t too nervous. I decided it’s the final and I didn’t know what was going to happen, so I went out to enjoy it. I’m really happy how I finished.”

Turner offered her thoughts on the race.

“If I’m honest I just wanted to go out and enjoy that race, I did it but I think the last couple of metres I just didn’t have it in me. The podium would have been nice today but it just didn’t happen.

“I planned to get quicker off the block and I didn’t feel that bad but I’ve worked so hard to be here and for that I’m delighted to be in Paris, not everyone gets the opportunity to compete at a Paralympics Games.”

Earlier Barry McClements finished eighth in the final of the S9 100m backstroke, in a time of 1:05.53.

Yahor Shchalkanau took gold in a time of 1:00.76, France’s Ugo Didier was the silver medalist in 1:01.48, while Bogdan Mozgovoi was the bronze winner in 1:01.93. 

“My turn wasn’t great at the half way point,” reflected McClements afterwards.

“If that had been fixed it might have been a different result but it was a quick fast race and I enjoyed it. It wasn’t my main event so I just concentrated on having a good swim and enjoying it.”

McClements is back out in action on Friday in the 100m butterfly, his stronger discipline.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie