This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England rugby boss will no longer sing 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'

However, Bill Sweeney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to ban the song.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 7:58 AM
31 minutes ago 482 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5131079
A general view of England fans at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: David Davies
A general view of England fans at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
A general view of England fans at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: David Davies

RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION chief executive Bill Sweeney has said he will no longer sing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ as the body reviews the song’s use by England fans.

Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no problems with supporters singing ‘Swing Low’, a song with its roots in American slavery.

And Sweeney said Tuesday it would be “very difficult” for the RFU to ban it at Twickenham.

Instead officials plan to concentrate on “education and awareness” following the global Black Lives Matter protests.

“I used to sing it a lot in the 70s, I won’t sing it anymore,” Sweeney told BBC Radio Five Live.

I personally would choose not to sing it. If there was somebody next to me singing it then I wouldn’t look at them and think they were racist.

“I would think they don’t feel it’s an issue. You need a bit of common sense and a bit of responsibility here.”

The song, reportedly written by an American slave in the 19th century, was first heard at Twickenham in 1987 when aimed at Martin Offiah, nicknamed “Chariots” after the Oscar-winning film “Chariots of Fire”.

bill-sweeney-file-photo Bill Sweeney. Source: Steven Paston

It was then directed at Chris Oti, another black player, when he scored a hat-trick against Ireland the following year.

Offiah has backed the RFU review but does not want the song banned either.

Sweeney added: “It’s very difficult to ban a song when you’ve got 82,000 people in a stadium and you say you’re not allowed to sing this song.

“If anything we think that might make it even more divisive because you’ll get really strong points of view either side.

“So we think the way to go is education, awareness, understanding the origins of the song and you make a choice whether you think it’s appropriate to sing it or not.”

 © – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie