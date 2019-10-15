This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Haris Seferovic goal that has Switzerland in front against Ireland

The Benfica striker gave the hosts a 16th-minute lead in Geneva in this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 8:12 PM
switzerland-v-republic-of-ireland-uefa-euro-2020-qualifying-group-d-stade-de-geneve Switzerland players celebrate following Haris Seferovic's goal against Ireland. Source: Simon Cooper

SWITZERLAND LEAD AGAINST the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Geneva.

The hosts went in front in the 16th minute thanks to a strike from just outside the box by Haris Seferovic, which Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph was unable to keep out.

Manuel Akanji won a header at the expense of Glenn Whelan, which allowed Admir Mehmedi to tee up the Benfica striker.

