The Haris Seferovic goal that has Switzerland in front against Ireland

Switzerland players celebrate following Haris Seferovic's goal against Ireland. Source: Simon Cooper

SWITZERLAND LEAD AGAINST the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Geneva.

The hosts went in front in the 16th minute thanks to a strike from just outside the box by Haris Seferovic, which Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph was unable to keep out.

Manuel Akanji won a header at the expense of Glenn Whelan, which allowed Admir Mehmedi to tee up the Benfica striker.

And from nothing Switzerland have the lead. Haris Seferovic finishes brilliantly into bottom corner #suiirl #RTEsoccer https://t.co/b3Gf7j6Lxq pic.twitter.com/Kvzhyca2gs — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 15, 2019

