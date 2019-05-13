This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Swiss team's match abandoned after fans reportedly demand players' shirts

Grasshoppers have condemned the behaviour of fans after their protest forced the Super League match with Luzern to be halted.

By The42 Team Monday 13 May 2019, 7:57 PM
48 minutes ago 1,396 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4633192
Grasshoppers fans during a Europa League match.
Grasshoppers fans during a Europa League match.
Grasshoppers fans during a Europa League match.

GRASSHOPPERS SAW A second Swiss Super League match called off in the space of six weeks after fans reportedly told players to hand over their shirts, shorts and socks in Sunday’s game with Luzern.

Switzerland’s most successful club were trailing 4-0 at Swissporarena, a result that was set to seal their relegation to the second tier for the first time in 70 years.

The match was halted in the second half when a large number of visiting fans moved to the front of the stand, causing riot police and stewards to form a line blocking their access to the pitch.

After Grasshoppers officials and players spoke to the crowd, some supporters demanded they remove their kit as they were not deemed worthy to wear them, according to reports in the Swiss media.

Some of the players eventually handed over their shirts and the game was called off 

The 27-time Super League champions later issued a statement condemning the behaviour of the fans concerned.

“It’s the second time within a few weeks that one of our games had to be stopped because of fan riots. That is shameful and simply unacceptable,” they said in a statement.

“Grasshoppers understand the frustration with the sporting performance of the team. [But] violent acts and unsportsmanlike behaviour, which leads to a game being suspended, are again condemned by the club in the strongest terms.”

The club also called on police and the Swiss Football Association (SFV) to work to prevent any repeats of such incidents.

Grasshoppers’ match with Sion in March was abandoned after fans threw firecrackers and flares onto the pitch, leading the home side to be awarded a 3-0 victory.

A similar forfeit will confirm their relegation to the Challenge League, with Grasshoppers sitting 12 points adrift at the foot of the table with three games to go.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie