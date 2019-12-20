This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Allegri: Tactics are bull****, football is art

According to the former Juventus boss, coaches should just let world-class players decide themselves what to do.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,231 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4942583
Massimiliano Allegri (file pic).
Massimiliano Allegri (file pic).
Massimiliano Allegri (file pic).

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI BELIEVES the tactics that dominate Italian football are “bull****” and that instead the game should be viewed as “art”.

Allegri has been out of management since he left Juventus at the end of last season following five trophy-laden campaigns in Turin.

The 52-year-old coached Cristiano Ronaldo in his final season at Juve, with the former Real Madrid superstar scoring 28 goals across all competitions in 2018-19.

And Allegri insists the way to get the best out of players such as Ronaldo is to give them free licence to do as they wish on the field and not weigh them down with tactics.

“When the ball gets to Ronaldo, [Paulo] Dybala, Ronaldinho, [Clarence] Seedorf or [Andrea] Pirlo, I have to put the other players in a position to get the ball to them,” Allegri told ESPN .

Once they have the ball they decide what to do with it, what the best decision is. My son is eight and every now and then we go on YouTube and watch the great players, the amazing things they do in attack and in defence, because football is art.

“In Italy, the tactics, schemes, they’re all bullsh*t. Football is art and the artists are the world-class players.

“You don’t have to teach them anything, you just admire them. All you need to do is put them in the best condition to do well.

I love it when I see a great player do something amazing. On the bench, I’m a spectator watching a show put on by someone, and that someone is a player.”

Allegri also claimed the introduction of more technology is clouding the judgement of coaches.

“In my ignorance I don’t even have a computer,” he added. “I’ve got an iPad that Juventus gave me. I watch games on it, pull up some stats. Fortunately I’ve got a good memory and I manage to remember what happens in games.

A coach has to be on the sideline. He has to breathe the game, he has to understand when it’s time to make a sub or take off his best player because the team needs a different kind of player.

“The perception is different from the sideline. They’re making out football to be an exact science. If that’s the case, the coach may as well go to the cinema. If you mechanise everything, you no longer have thinking players.

“If the players are used to going through that door and the door is locked, they’ll end up banging their heads against it. If the players are used to thinking for themselves, they’ll try to find another way out.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie