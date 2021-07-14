Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

Pogacar extends Tour de France lead, Martin moves up to 50th in general classification

Pogacar was followed over the line by Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz on stage 17.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 5:28 PM
21 minutes ago 167 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5495464
Image: David Stockman
Image: David Stockman

TADEJ POGACAR EXTENDED his lead by winning stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday atop Pyrenean giant the Col du Portet, where he was followed over the line by Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz after the three played out an epic struggle.

Ireland’s Dan Martin finished in 57th place, almost 24 minutes after Pogocar to bring him up to 50th on the general classification.

Ecuadorian Carapaz launched a blistering attack 1.5km from the 2,200m summit finish, but was reeled in by Pogacar.

The Slovenian champion took his second victory on this Tour to extend his five-and-a-half minutes lead over the surprising Dane Vingegaard. Carapaz climbed to third overall after Rigobert Uran was dropped on the hillside.

“It was the most difficult stage of the Tour, and I dedicate this win to my team who worked so hard for me here,” said Pogacar.

On the French national holiday of Bastille Day, FDJ’s French rider David Gaudu came fourth at a finish line above the clouds in this remote bear inhabited corner of France.

French team AG2R saw their Australian podium hope Ben O’Connor consolidate fifth overall as he rounded out the day’s top five.

AG2R boss Vincent Lavenu told AFP that the stage, with 36km of steep climbing on the final section, was a “race for second place and that half the pretenders will be dropped here.”

It proved to be so, but Ineos man Carapaz, who looked to be struggling after the lead trio broke off from the pretenders 8km from home, kept fighting with his late but fruitless burst

One last mountaintop finish awaits the riders Thursday before Saturday’s potentially decisive time-trial and Sunday’s parade into Paris.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 © – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie