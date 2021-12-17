Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 17 December 2021
Ex-Ireland U20 hooker joins London Irish on loan

Tadgh McElroy has agreed a move to the Exiles until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Dec 2021
tadgh-mcelroy McElroy is capped for Ireland at U20 level. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LONDON IRISH HAVE announced a deal to bring in former Ireland U20 international Tadgh McElroy for the remainder of the season.

The hooker has signed the Exiles on loan from Ealing Trailfinders, having previously been with Connacht’s academy, Saracens and the Bristol Bears.

McElroy will provide cover following the injury to another loanee, Reece Marshall, early on in last weekend’s European Challenge Cup win over Pau.

“After Reece’s unfortunate injury last weekend, which will rule him out for a couple of weeks, we are pleased to welcome Tadgh for the rest of the season, to improve competition at hooker,” said London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Former Munster hooker Mike Sherry joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss all the goings on from one of the most insane weeks of Irish rugby news in living memory.

