Ex-Ireland U20 hooker joins London Irish on loan

McElroy is capped for Ireland at U20 level. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LONDON IRISH HAVE announced a deal to bring in former Ireland U20 international Tadgh McElroy for the remainder of the season.

The hooker has signed the Exiles on loan from Ealing Trailfinders, having previously been with Connacht’s academy, Saracens and the Bristol Bears.

McElroy will provide cover following the injury to another loanee, Reece Marshall, early on in last weekend’s European Challenge Cup win over Pau.

“After Reece’s unfortunate injury last weekend, which will rule him out for a couple of weeks, we are pleased to welcome Tadgh for the rest of the season, to improve competition at hooker,” said London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney.

✍️ London Irish have completed the loan signing of former Irish under-20 international Tadgh McElroy.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/qMFX8iEVux#ExileNation pic.twitter.com/bWhtHVbPDn — London Irish (@londonirish) December 17, 2021

