Tadhg Beirne signs new three-year IRFU contract

MUNSTER AND IRELAND player Tadhg Beirne has signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU.

The deal will see him through the 2023 Rugby World Cup, ensuring the 30-year old will play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025.

Beirne has become an important part of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, having made his debut against Australia on the 2018 Summer Tour and featured in every game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

He was also selected for the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad featuring in the first two Tests of the series against the Springbok.

The lock and back-row came through the system at Leinster but joined Welsh outfit Scarlets in 2016, winning a PRO12 title in 2017. In 2018 he joined Munster making his debut for the southern province against Glasgow Warriors in September of that year. Beirne has represented Munster on 45 occasions to date.

“Tadhg’s journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality,” said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.

“Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish Rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances.”

Tadhg Beirne commented: “I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey – my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player.

“Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come.”