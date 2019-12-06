Tadhg Beirne in the back row as Munster name team for Saracens clash

TADHG BEIRNE WILL start at blindside flanker for Munster in tomorrow’s huge Heineken Champions Cup clash with Saracens at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

It will be the Ireland international’s first start in the back row for Munster since joining last year, with all of his other starts so far having come in the second row.

Beirne moves from lock to the back row. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Captain Peter O’Mahony shifts into the number seven shirt as a result, with number eight CJ Stander completing a potent-looking back row for Johann van Graan’s side.

Billy Holland is set to run the lineout as he teams up with Jean Kleyn in Munster’s second row.

Elsewhere, Stephen Archer has earned the nod at tighthead prop ahead of John Ryan, while James Cronin starts at loosehead in the injury-enforced absence of Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are the halfbacks and will guide a settle-looking backline of Rory Scannell, Chris Farrell, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, and fullback Mike Haley.

Van Graan has opted for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the Munster bench again, with Nick McCarthy providing scrum-half cover after the departure of Alby Mathewson.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Sammy Arnold

23. Arno Botha