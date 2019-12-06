This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tadhg Beirne in the back row as Munster name team for Saracens clash

Captain Peter O’Mahony moves to openside to make room for Beirne’s positional switch.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 6 Dec 2019, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 4,264 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4920826

TADHG BEIRNE WILL start at blindside flanker for Munster in tomorrow’s huge Heineken Champions Cup clash with Saracens at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

It will be the Ireland international’s first start in the back row for Munster since joining last year, with all of his other starts so far having come in the second row.

tadhg-beirne-with-antonie-claassen Beirne moves from lock to the back row. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Captain Peter O’Mahony shifts into the number seven shirt as a result, with number eight CJ Stander completing a potent-looking back row for Johann van Graan’s side.

Billy Holland is set to run the lineout as he teams up with Jean Kleyn in Munster’s second row.

Elsewhere, Stephen Archer has earned the nod at tighthead prop ahead of John Ryan, while James Cronin starts at loosehead in the injury-enforced absence of Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are the halfbacks and will guide a settle-looking backline of Rory Scannell, Chris Farrell, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, and fullback Mike Haley.

Van Graan has opted for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the Munster bench again, with Nick McCarthy providing scrum-half cover after the departure of Alby Mathewson.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Sammy Arnold
23. Arno Botha

