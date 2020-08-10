Setback for Tadhg Beirne as De Allende, Kleyn and Kilcoyne ramp up for Munster's restart

File photo: Beirne on the sidelines of training in Limerick last month.

MUNSTER AND IRELAND forward Tadhg Beirne may have to delay his return from a broken ankle after picking up what his province today called a ‘low-grade leg injury’.

Beirne suffered a broken ankle late last year, but had been on course to return for Munster’s inter-pro restart match against Leinster on Saturday week.

Prop Roman Salanoa is also set to misss out on facing his former province with an abdominal injury, but there is a wealth of positive news from the Munster medical department as World Cup-winner Damian De Allende heads up a list of men resuming full training after he came through a groin issue.

Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman (all thigh), Calvin Nash (wrist) and Gavin Coombes (illness) are also fit to join the wider squad as they ramp up preparations for the restart in just 12 days’ time.

Joey Carbery’s return date remains likely to be in September, Mike Haley and Dan Goggin are also listed as ‘continuing to rehab’ by the province.