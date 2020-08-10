This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Setback for Tadhg Beirne as De Allende, Kleyn and Kilcoyne ramp up for Munster's restart

Munster will hope to hit the ground running when they face Leinster at the Aviva.

By Sean Farrell Monday 10 Aug 2020, 3:40 PM
19 minutes ago 456 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5172167
File photo: Beirne on the sidelines of training in Limerick last month.
Image: Munster Rugby/INPHO
File photo: Beirne on the sidelines of training in Limerick last month.
File photo: Beirne on the sidelines of training in Limerick last month.
Image: Munster Rugby/INPHO

MUNSTER AND IRELAND forward Tadhg Beirne may have to delay his return from a broken ankle after picking up what his province today called a ‘low-grade leg injury’.

Beirne suffered a broken ankle late last year, but had been on course to return for Munster’s inter-pro restart match against Leinster on Saturday week.

Prop Roman Salanoa is also set to misss out on facing his former province with an abdominal injury,  but there is a wealth of positive news from the Munster medical department as World Cup-winner Damian De Allende heads up a list of men resuming full training after he came through a groin issue.

Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman (all thigh), Calvin Nash (wrist) and Gavin Coombes (illness) are also fit to join the wider squad as they ramp up preparations for the restart in just 12 days’ time.

Joey Carbery’s return date remains likely to be in September, Mike Haley and Dan Goggin are also listed as ‘continuing to rehab’ by the province.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie