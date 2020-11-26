Munster's Beirne out to give Ireland boss Farrell a selection headache

MUNSTER MAN TADHG Beirne is hoping another good performance against Georgia this weekend will give Ireland boss Andy Farrell a welcome selection headache.

Beirne impressed in the starting second row during Ireland’s final two Six Nations games against Italy and France but came off the bench in the Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales and didn’t feature at all in last weekend’s defeat to England.

28-year-old Beirne, who could feature at blindside flanker this weekend, understood that Farrell wanted to look at different options in his squad over the past fortnight but is keen to make his point against Georgia on Sunday.

“I think after the France game it was very much that they wanted to look at different combinations and give lads opportunities,” said Beirne.

“I wasn’t told I played poorly or anything, it was just, ‘We’re going to give Quinn [Roux] a go’ and I think Quinn has played really well the last two games and done enough to keep his position.

“I think it’s a bit of both, giving lads opportunities and also a little bit of rewarding performances as well.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“If I get the nod this week, I’ll definitely have another opportunity to put my hand up again and continue to give Faz headaches in those areas.”

Beirne was one of the extra players who travelled with the matchday 23 to Twickenham last weekend and echoed his team-mates and head coach in underlining that Ireland missed too many chances against the English.

Georgia won’t pose anywhere near the same challenge, of course, but Beirne said Ireland must respect their ability in the tight.

“Their physicality is one thing they bring and they have been trying to impose themselves in this Autumn Nations Cup,” said Beirne.

“Scrum time is going to be a big focus for us as well. Not giving them any leverage there and with that physicality, we have the team to exploit them if we get quick ball and get into our shape.

“I think we’re definitely improving and coming together as a group and I think we’re not too far off getting to where we need to.”