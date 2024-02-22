ON OPENING NIGHT in Marseille, Ireland’s two starting second rows delivered statement performances as Andy Farrell’s defending Grand Slam champions overpowered and outworked the French pack.

‘Big’ Joe McCarthy stole the show on his Six Nations debut but alongside him, Tadhg Beirne was typically relentless as he got through a mountain of work on both sides of the ball.

It was the type of effort which highlights just why he’s made himself a key fixture in this Ireland team.

The Kildare man started all five games at last year’s World Cup in France, having missed the 2023 Six Nations with an ankle injury. In 2022 he started all five of Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures and all three Tests on the summer tour to New Zealand.

While the second row has remained one of the most competitive areas in the squad, when Beirne is fit, he starts.

“Second row, like all positions but in particular there, there’s so much competition for places,” says Beirne’s Munster and Ireland teammate, Conor Murray.

“Tadhg is an incredible player. He spent a lot of time in Wales playing, probably did the hard road to get to where he is now and he’s fully deserving of the plaudits he’s getting.

I know Tadhg really well. An incredibly laid back, relaxed fella right up until to kick-off, and then as soon as he puts the blue scrum cap on he turns into something else.

“His form has been incredible over the last few years and he’s a huge asset to us.”

That much was evidently clear in Marseille, where Beirne was central to a huge effort from the Irish pack.

Beirne made more carries (12) than any other Irish player on the night – only France captain Grégory Alldritt carried more – and only starting half-back pair Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park made more passes than the lock (9).

He hit 19 attacking rucks, 11 defensive rucks and came up with a trademark turnover.

His ball-carrying was hard and purposeful throughout, his 72 metres made the most by a forward.

He also displayed his handling skills with some smart contributions in Ireland’s attacking play, including this nice pass out the back to James Lowe.

Yet his key contribution on the night came at the lineout as Beirne bossed a setpiece that had proved a problem area for Ireland at the World Cup.

Against France Beirne claimed five Ireland throws on a night the lineout enjoyed a 100% success rate.

He settled any early concerns with this lineout win under pressure from François Cros inside the first minute of play.

Beirne was then back in the air to claim another throw moments later, this time with Ireland under some pressure inside their own 22.

He won his third lineout of the game inside the opening 10 minutes

France then didn’t contest when Beirne won his fourth just after the 10 minute mark.

Faultless on Ireland’s own lineout, Beirne was also a nuisance at the French setpiece, stealing two French throws on the night.

The first came late in the first half as France looked to build pressure in the Ireland 22.

Beirne does really well to get a hand in and bat the ball away ahead of Charles Ollivon.

He then pinched another French throw, again in front of Ollivon, midway through the second half.

Beirne was also heavily involved in Ireland’s attacking play, making two clean breaks – more than any other Irish player – and scoring the visitors’ second try.

Beirne crossed after latching onto a nice pass from Crowley on the edge of the 22.

While France centre Jonathan Danty’s defensive effort was poor, Beirne ran a nice line to break the French defence and score his 10th Test try.

Yet the moment that best summed up Beirne’s relentless effort on the night came midway through the first half.

Waiting at the edge of a maul, Beirne times his run perfectly to block an attempted exit kick from France scrum-half Maxime Lucu, before quickly getting back on his feet to claim possession for his team.

McCarthy took home the player of the match award on the night but Beirne would have been equally deserving.

Having started eight games for Munster since returning from the World Cup and playing 630 minutes from a possible 640, Beirne was afforded a well-earned rest for the round two round visit of Italy but is set to be restored to the starting team for this weekend’s meeting with Wales.

It’s always a special game for Beirne, who spent two seasons with the Scarlets before joining Munster in 2018.

He was quickly parachuted into the Ireland set-up, debuting against the Wallabies that summer before he had lined out for his new province.

Joe Schmidt was clearly a big fan but for the most part, James Ryan and Iain Henderson were the New Zealander’s favoured starting second-row pair. From those first caps in summer 2018 to the end of Schmidt’s reign in late 2019, seven of Beirne’s 13 caps came as a replacement.

Yet under Farrell, Beirne has flourished. He’s won 34 caps under Farrell’s watch, and been a starter for 31 of those.

“He’s been outstanding in a really competitive position,” says Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby.

Tadhg has at times brought levels of performance which I think has probably superseded his expectations at times.

“He’s such a good rugby brain. He’s got real smarts about him.

“He’s tough and just the sort of player in your team that is looked upon as a real source of inspiration and a real standard bearer in terms of performances, which haven’t dipped too much in the time that he has been involved and part of that is being such a really strong, competitive position that he is in at lock.

“He had time away from Ireland for a couple of years in Wales and I think he was able to grow as a person but also as a player, and he’s come back and he’s been a massive asset to this team and Munster.”