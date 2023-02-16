Tadhg Beirne ruled out for up to three months after ankle surgery

IRELAND SECOND ROW Tadhg Beirne will be sidelined for up to three months after undergoing surgery on the ankle injury he suffered against France last weekend.

The IRFU confirmed this afternoon that Beirne’s Six Nations campaign is over, with his operation taking place today.

Munster man Beirne will now be in a race to make it back for his province before the end of the season, which concludes with the URC final on 27 May. Losing Beirne is an obvious blow to the province’s hopes of advancing in the league and the Champions Cup.

He has also become a key figure with Ireland under Andy Farrell and had started both Six Nations wins against Wales and France over the past fortnight.

They will now have to do without Beirne as they bid for a Grand Slam in the coming weeks. Ulster captain Iain Henderson is expected to come into the starting team in place of Beirne, while Leinster’s Ryan Baird is also in camp this week to provide another option in the second row along with first-choice starter James Ryan.

Farrell has brought together a 25-man squad for the next two days as Ireland begin their preparations for the visit to Italy in two weekends’ time.