Monday 16 May 2022
Furlong and Lowe to miss Leinster's URC clash with Munster

The pair both picked up knocks during Saturday’s win over Toulouse, and face a battle to be fit for the Champions Cup final on 28 May.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 16 May 2022, 3:35 PM
Leinster's Tadhg Furlong.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe will both sit out Saturday’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Munster, with both players in a race to be fit for the Heineken Champions Cup final on 28 May.

Furlong limped out of Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final win against Toulouse in the 17th minute with an ankle injury, while Lowe picked up a knock to the shin in the closing stages of the game.

Speaking after the 40-17 win, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said that Furlong “seems to be OK” while Lowe’s injury “doesn’t seem to be too serious from first reports”.

However the province have confirmed that both players will play no part in this weekend’s URC meeting with Munster as they look to recover in time for the Champions Cup final date against La Rochelle, with Leinster outlining that the pair will be further assessed during the week.

Both players would have been unlikely to feature against Munster as Cullen is expected to rest most of his frontline players this weekend, with the province already having wrapped up top spot in the URC table.

Meanwhile Rónan Kelleher will follow the return to play protocols having been removed for a HIA against Toulouse.

In more positive news, Jordan Larmour is set to return to full training this week as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury.

There were no further updates available on Tommy O’Brien (knee), Nick McCarthy (shoulder), James Tracy (neck), Dave Kearney (hamstring) or Will Connors (knee). 

