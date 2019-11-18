Furlong and Doris among Leinster doubts ahead of trip to Top14 leaders Lyon

LEINSTER HAVE SIX players marked for further assessment with their medical team ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Lyon.

Among them, Robbie Henshaw and Will Connors are expected to train in full this week.

The flanker came through return to play protocols after a late head knock at the Sportsground last week. Henshaw made his return to provincial action in the bonus point win over Benetton as a late replacement in the 23 for Joe Tomane having missed out on the match in Galway. Tomane was withdrawn due to a tight hamstring.

Caelan Doris failed a HIA during Saturday’s win over the Italian side and is in the midst of return to play protocols.

Leinster will also hope for positive progress on Tadhg Furlong’s ‘minor back complaint’ and a shoulder knock for Rory O’Loughlin before before flying to France on Friday.

Hooker Sean Cronin, meanwhile, will be cleared to work through an increased training load this week as he makes his way back from a neck injury.