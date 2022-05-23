Injured Leinster pair Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe to step up training ahead of Champions Cup final

LEINSTER PAIR TADHG Furlong and James Lowe will both step up their training this week as they look to recover from injury in time for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final meeting with La Rochelle.

Furlong limped out of the province’s semi-final defeat of Toulouse on May 14 with an ankle injury, while Lowe picked up a knock to the shin in the closing stages of the same game.

Speaking last Friday, head coach Leo Cullen said Furlong “should be fine” for the Champions Cup final while Lowe was “coming on well.”

However the pair are yet to resume full training, and Leinster say both players will now “increase their training load this week and will be continually assessed ahead of Saturday.”

Meanwhile Rónan Kelleher will return to training this week having passed the graduated return to play protocols, after being substituted against Toulouse for a head injury assessment.

In further good news, Jordan Larmour came through Saturday’s URC win over Munster with no issues following his return from a hip injury.

Cormac Foley picked up a shoulder injury and will be further assessed this week, while Nick McCarthy (shoulder) will increase his training load this week.

Ciarán Frawley was removed for a HIA against Munster, which he passed, but will be further assessed this week as he manages a facial injury.

There was no further update available on Tommy O’Brien (knee), James Tracy (neck), Dave Kearney (hamstring) or Will Connors (knee).

