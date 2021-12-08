Tadhg Furlong named in World Rugby's Dream Team of the Year

LEINSTER AND IRELAND tighthead Tadhg Furlong has been named in World Rugby’s ‘Dream Team of the Year’, revealed this morning by the game’s governing body.

Furlong is the sole Irish representative on the team, which consists of players from seven nations.

Five Springboks make the cut, along with three All Blacks, two Wallabies, and one player each from England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The team was selected by the World Rugby Awards panel, which includes former Ireland internationals Brian O’Driscoll and Fiona Coghlan, alongside Maggie Alphonsi, Thierry Dusautoir, George Gregan, Richie McCaw, Melodie Robinson, John Smit and Clive Woodward.

Earlier this week, England’s women coach Simon Middleton was named World Rugby Coach of the Year, New Zealand’s Will Jordan won Breakthrough Player of the Year, and Damien Penaud’s try for France against Scotland in the Six Nations was voted Men’s Try of the Year.

The Women’s Dream Team of the Year will be announced later today, with the winners of the men’s and women’s 15s Player of the Year awards to be announced on Friday.

Australian pair Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi are both up for the men’s award alongside France’s Antoine Dupont and England’s Maro Itoje, while the shortlist for the Women’s 15s Player of the Year prize consists of two players each from England and France, with Zoe Aldcroft and Poppy Cleall going up against Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus.

World Rugby Dream Team of the Year

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

10. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

