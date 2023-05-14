Offaly and Antrim power to wins, while Brooks' last-gasp 45' earns draw for Wexford

Group 1

Offaly 2-14 London 0-11

OFFALY WARMED UP for their round-two clash against neighbours Laois with a comfortable nine-point victory over London at Glenisk O’Connor Park.

The visitors gave a better account of themselves than the final scoreline suggested but ultimately, Offaly were never in any danger as they bounced back from their extra-time defeat to Louth in their Leinster semi-final.

The Faithful led 0-7 to no score after 20 minutes and when they overturned a London kickout soon afterwards, right half-forward Cian Farrell rattled the net to stretch their lead to 10.

They led 1-9 to 0-3 at the break and never really looked back.

Farrell’s major put the game beyond doubt near the hour mark. He finished with 2-4, 2-3 of which were from play.

Scorers for Offaly: Cian Farrell 2-4 (0-1f), Dylan Hyland 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1m), Nigel Dunne 0-3 (0-2f), Jack McEvoy 0-1, Anton Sullivan 0-1, Cormac Delaney 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for London: Liam Gavaghan 0-3 (0-2f), Aidan McLoughlin 0-2, Joshua Obahor 0-2, Conal Gallagher 0-2, Liam Gallagher 0-1, Joseph McGill 0-1 (0-1f).

Offaly: Ian Duffy; Lee Pearson, Declan Hogan, David Dempsey; Jack O’Brien, Peter Cunningham, Ciaran Donnelly; Aaron Leavy, Jack McEvoy; Dylan Hyland, Ruairi McNamee, Joe Maher; Cian Farrell, Nigel Dunne, Anton Sullivan.

Subs: Cian Donoghue for Dempsey (30), Morgan Tynan for McNamee (49), Cormac Delaney for Dunne (56), Nigel Bracken for Hyland (61), Shane Tierney for Sullivan.

London: Andrew Walsh; Michael Clarke, Cahir Healy, Nathan McElwaine; Ronan Slone, Eoin Walsh, Aidan McLoughlin; Daniel Clarke, Joshua Obahor; Conal Gallagher, Stephen Dornan, Liam Gallagher; Christopher Farley, Liam Gavaghan, Conor O’Neill.

Subs: Joseph McGill for Farley (30), Ryan Tohill for Dornan (33), Fiontan Eastwood for McElwaine (44), James Hynes for Clarke (56), Henry Walsh for Gavaghan (58).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork).

Group 4

Antrim 3-18 Leitrim 2-12

Three second-half goals proved decisive for Antrim as they got their campaign up and running in style at Corrigan Park.

Adam Loughran got two of them for the Saffrons, to either side of a strike by Ruairi McCann, as the hosts eventually pulled away from a Leitrim side who had come flying out of the traps.

Barry McNulty, a late replacement, pawed home the game’s opening goal for Andy Moran’s men who trailed by just two points at the break, 0-10 to 1-5.

Jack Heslin netted for Leitrim early in the second half after Antrim points by Loughran and Dominic McEnhill, but a surge by the Saffrons — including Loughran’s first goal and McCann’s fisted finish — stretched the home lead out to nine.

Loughran buried the Leitrim challenge with his second green flag, while Leitrim replacement Paul Keaney notched four points upon his introduction to add a greater respectability to the scoreline.

Scorers for Antrim: A Loughran 2-3, D McEnhill 0-6 (5fs), R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-2, M Byrne 0-2 (1f, 1 45), R Boyle 0-1, C Stewart 0-1, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1, P McCormick 0-1, P Healy 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: P Keaney 0-4 (2fs), J Heslin 1-1, B McNulty 1-0, D Rooney 0-3, M Plunkett 0-1, P Dolan 0-1, J Rooney 0-1, K Beirne 0-1.

Antrim: Michael Byrne; Ronan Boyle, Peter Healy, James McAuley; Paddy McBride, Joseph Finnegan, Dermott McAleese; Jack Dowling, Conor Stewart; Patrick Finnegan, Adam Loughran, Ruairi McCann (Creggan); Marc Jordan, Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon), Dominic McEnhill.

Subs: Patrick McCormick for J McAuley (27), Cathal Hynds for J Dowling (47), Pat Shivers for R McCann (Aghagallon, 66), Odhran Eastwood for P Finnegan (66), Cormac McGettigan for M Jordan (70+2).

Leitrim: Nevin O’Donnell; Paddy Maguire, Mark Diffley, Conor Farrell; James Rooney, Shane Quinn, Aiden Flynn; Pearce Dolan, Donal Wrynn; Darragh Rooney, Keith Beirne, Mark Plunkett; Jack Heslin, Barry McNulty, Domhnaill Flynn.

Subs: Tom Prior for J Rooney (54), Oisin McLoughlin for K Beirne (54), Paul Keaney for D Flynn (57), Cillian McGloin for C Farrell (62), Stephen McLoughlin for M Plunkett (70).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

Fermanagh 1-13 Wexford 1-13

Wexford ‘keeper nailed a 45′ with the last kick of the game to salvage a draw for Wexford who came from six points down at Brewster Park.

Fermanagh led 1-10 to 0-7 on 50 minutes — their goal an early penalty by Luke Flanagan — but Wexford found the net through Ben Brosnan to seize momentum and surge towards parity.

Brosnan’s added-time free levelled proceedings at 1-12 but an excellent score by Seán Quigley edged Fermanagh back into the lead with seconds remaining.

Brooks, however, steered his last-second 45′ between the posts and the sides shared the spoils.

Scorers for Fermanagh: R Lyons 0-6 (5fs), L Flanagan 1-0 (pen), B Horan, G Jones, A Breen, R McCaffrey, S Quigley, U Kelm (f), and S McNally (45 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan 1-3 (3fs), E Nolan and D Brooks (1f, 145) 0-2 each, P Hughes, N Hughes, C Walsh, G Malone, C Kinsella and K O’Grady 0-1 each.

Fermanagh: S McNally; J Cassidy, C Cullen, L Flanagan; S McGullion, L Cullen, C McManus; R Jones, B Horan; C McShea, R Lyons, R McCaffrey; A Breen, G Jones, U Kelm.

Subs: S Quigley for G Jones (50), D McCusker for McShea (50), J Kelly for Breen (54), J Largo Elis for McNally (64), G Cavanagh for Cassidy (66)

Wexford: D Brooks; C Carty P Hughes 0-1, M Furlong; L Coleman, E Porter, C Walsh; G Malone, N Hughes; R Brooks, E Nolan, K O’Grady; R Waters, M Rossiter, B Brosnan.

Subs: A Tobin for Waters (HT), B Molloy for Hughes (50), B Cushe for Furlong (57), J Turbitt for R Brooks (60), C Kinsella for Roissiter (67).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).