Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Wexford's Eoghan Nolan and Lee Pearson reach for the ball.
# Accuracy
Wexford through to Tailteann Cup quarter-finals as Offaly bow out
Carlow advance with five-point defeat of New York.
1.3k
1
Updated 17 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals: 

 

Wexford 1-22 – Offaly 2-14 

 

Carlow 0-15 – New York 0-10

 

*****

WEXFORD WON THROUGH to the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals with an impressive shooting display – all 1-22 of their winning total came at Tullamore from play. 

A goal from Mark Rossiter put Wexford three points up at half-time, and they were good value for their lead. Offaly’s Joe Maher was sent off early in the second half, leaving the outcome in little doubt. 

The likes of Rossiter, Eoghan Nolan, Ben Brosnan and Glen Malone added scores as Wexford secured a comfortable win. In all, 10 Wexford players got on the scoresheet. A goal from Aaron Leavy deep in stoppage time for Offaly put a more flattering gloss on the final scoreline.  

liam-kearney-with-jordan-morrissey Evan Treacy / INPHO New York's Liam Kearney is held up by Jordan Morrissey. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Carlow, meanwhile, won through to the quarter-finals, beating New York 0-15 to 0-10 at Netwatch Cullen Park.  

The Barrowsiders were two points behind at half-time but upped the pace in the second half where they outscored their US-based visitors by 0-9 to 0-2.  

Carlow now face into an away quarter-final while New York exit the championship, which began for them with a historic defeat of Leitrim in the Bronx in April.  

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     