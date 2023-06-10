Wexford through to Tailteann Cup quarter-finals as Offaly bow out

LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago
Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals:
Wexford 1-22 – Offaly 2-14
Carlow 0-15 – New York 0-10
WEXFORD WON THROUGH to the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals with an impressive shooting display – all 1-22 of their winning total came at Tullamore from play.
A goal from Mark Rossiter put Wexford three points up at half-time, and they were good value for their lead. Offaly’s Joe Maher was sent off early in the second half, leaving the outcome in little doubt.
A remarkable 1-22 from play, and not even a case that we were missing frees, as we didn't have a single one awarded within scoring range. And for the second week in a row, scores from ten different players. pic.twitter.com/59HwUDoL0p
The likes of Rossiter, Eoghan Nolan, Ben Brosnan and Glen Malone added scores as Wexford secured a comfortable win. In all, 10 Wexford players got on the scoresheet. A goal from Aaron Leavy deep in stoppage time for Offaly put a more flattering gloss on the final scoreline.
Carlow, meanwhile, won through to the quarter-finals, beating New York 0-15 to 0-10 at Netwatch Cullen Park.
The Barrowsiders were two points behind at half-time but upped the pace in the second half where they outscored their US-based visitors by 0-9 to 0-2.
Carlow now face into an away quarter-final while New York exit the championship, which began for them with a historic defeat of Leitrim in the Bronx in April.