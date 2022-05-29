Carlow secure shock win, Offaly cruise into Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Offaly 0-18

Wicklow 0-10

OFFALY CRUISED TO the quarter-final of the Tailteann Cup with an eight-point victory over Wicklow at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

The Faithful County led by six at half-time, limiting Wicklow to just three points. Ruairi McNamee and Jack Byrant kicked them into an early lead before an Anton Sullivan double stretched the gap.

McNamee finished with 0-5 while all six Offaly forwards were on the scoreboard. They march on to face either New York, Westmeath or Carlow.

Carlow 1-12

Tipperary 1-10

A final quarter surge secured Carlow a shock victory over Tipperary at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.

Niall Carew’s team only won one game in their Division 4 league campaign and were beaten by 11 last time the sides met but mustered a strong showing, responding time and again when Tipperary took the lead.

At the 50 minute mark, the sides were level 1-6 apiece.

Martin Kehoe scored the opening score of the game with a goal but Niall Hickey responded for the home outfit just before half-time with a green flag of his own.

Colm Hulton kicked Carlow into a one-point lead midway through the second half and landed another score minutes later. A late Conor Sweeney free was not enough and they lost by two.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place Monday.

Southern Section (Open Draw):

Carlow

Westmeath

Offaly

New York

Northern Section (Open Draw):

Cavan

Leitrim

Fermanagh

Sligo