Carlow secure shock win, Offaly cruise into Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Offaly 0-18
Wicklow 0-10
OFFALY CRUISED TO the quarter-final of the Tailteann Cup with an eight-point victory over Wicklow at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.
The Faithful County led by six at half-time, limiting Wicklow to just three points. Ruairi McNamee and Jack Byrant kicked them into an early lead before an Anton Sullivan double stretched the gap.
McNamee finished with 0-5 while all six Offaly forwards were on the scoreboard. They march on to face either New York, Westmeath or Carlow.
Carlow 1-12
Tipperary 1-10
A final quarter surge secured Carlow a shock victory over Tipperary at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.
Niall Carew’s team only won one game in their Division 4 league campaign and were beaten by 11 last time the sides met but mustered a strong showing, responding time and again when Tipperary took the lead.
At the 50 minute mark, the sides were level 1-6 apiece.
Martin Kehoe scored the opening score of the game with a goal but Niall Hickey responded for the home outfit just before half-time with a green flag of his own.
Colm Hulton kicked Carlow into a one-point lead midway through the second half and landed another score minutes later. A late Conor Sweeney free was not enough and they lost by two.
The draw for the quarter-finals will take place Monday.
Southern Section (Open Draw):
Carlow
Westmeath
Offaly
New York
Northern Section (Open Draw):
Cavan
Leitrim
Fermanagh
Sligo
