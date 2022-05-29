Membership : Access or Sign Up
Carlow secure shock win, Offaly cruise into Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

An Anton Sullivan double helped Offaly over Wicklow as the final eight takes shape.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 May 2022, 4:09 PM
48 minutes ago 3,513 Views 0 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Offaly 0-18

Wicklow 0-10

OFFALY CRUISED TO the quarter-final of the Tailteann Cup with an eight-point victory over Wicklow at O’Connor Park in Tullamore. 

The Faithful County led by six at half-time, limiting Wicklow to just three points. Ruairi McNamee and Jack Byrant kicked them into an early lead before an Anton Sullivan double stretched the gap. 

McNamee finished with 0-5 while all six Offaly forwards were on the scoreboard. They march on to face either New York, Westmeath or Carlow.

Carlow 1-12 

Tipperary 1-10 

A final quarter surge secured Carlow a shock victory over Tipperary at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.

Niall Carew’s team only won one game in their Division 4 league campaign and were beaten by 11 last time the sides met but mustered a strong showing, responding time and again when Tipperary took the lead. 

At the 50 minute mark, the sides were level 1-6 apiece. 

Martin Kehoe scored the opening score of the game with a goal but Niall Hickey responded for the home outfit just before half-time with a green flag of his own. 

Colm Hulton kicked Carlow into a one-point lead midway through the second half and landed another score minutes later. A late Conor Sweeney free was not enough and they lost by two. 

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place Monday. 

Southern Section (Open Draw):
Carlow
Westmeath
Offaly
New York

Northern Section (Open Draw):
Cavan
Leitrim
Fermanagh
Sligo

