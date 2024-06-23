Down go extra mile to set up repeat of last year's decider

ONE YEAR AFTER hitting Laois for 8-16 in a Tailteann Cup semi-final, Down will face the same opposition in this year’s tier-two decider.

Conor Laverty’s side enjoyed a far different sort of semi-final win 12 months on, however, this time requiring extra-time to see off a determined Sligo by 1-20 to 2-15.

Odhran Murdock’s goal from a penalty in the second-half of extra-time proved the game’s decisive score which finally broke Sligo’s challenge.

Down were also mightily grateful to Ryan McEvoy for his interventions. The Kilcoo defender initially forced extra-time with a terrific point off the outside of his right boot in the 77th minute while it was he who also won the penalty that Murdock converted.

Advertisement

The initial game stretched to almost 79 minutes due to treatment required by Down’s Oisin Savage whose head hit the ground hard following a collision with Sligo’s Nathan Mullen, an incident that drew a straight red card for Mullen.

Down manager Laverty had no update on Savage’s health immediately after the game but admitted it was a ‘scary’ episode.

Reduced in numbers, Sligo did well to push the game as far as they did and had a strong performer in goalkeeper Aidan Devaney who pulled off a series of excellent saves.

Pat Havern top scored for Down with 0-7 while substitute Liam Kerr, who hit 3-2 in last year’s semi-final, impressed when he came on, shooting 0-3 and making his case to start the final.

In the earlier semi-final at Croke Park, Laois saw off Antrim by 3-12 to 1-13 to keep their excellent season under Justin McNulty going.

The Division 4 league champions trailed by three points with under 20 minutes to go following a strong quarter by Antrim which climaxed with a 44th minute Patrick McAleer goal.

From there, Laois reeled off 2-5 to Antrim’s 0-3 to make up for last year’s semi-final disappointment.

Kevin Swayne palmed to the net in the 54th minute for Laois following Brian Byrne’s earlier goal and defender Bryne struck his second, and a third for Laois, in the 68th minute.

“It was one of those days where scoring-wise we weren’t where we needed to be but there was a never say die attitude from us,” said Laois manager McNulty. “Antrim had exhibited such resilience in the last few games but we thought, jeez, they don’t have a monopoly on that – we have to try to match that and fellas did.”