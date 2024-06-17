Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Patrick Horgan is for Thurles again. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Fix The Fixtures

Hurling and Tailteann Cup fixtures announced for this weekend

Cork-Dublin and Clare-Wexford set for a Semple Stadium double header.
1.26pm, 17 Jun 2024
599
0

AFTER THE VOTE WENT in the favour of the Tailteann Cup counties retaining their Sunday slot in Croke Park, the Central Competition Controls Committee have fixed this weekend’s fixtures, with two double-headers.

The All Ireland hurling quarter-final games will be held on Saturday, and both will be covered by RTÉ.

Cork, fresh from their win over Offaly last weekend, will meet Leinster finalists Dublin in FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, that game throwing in at 1.15pm.

Beaten Munster finalists Clare will look to banish recent bad memories on the same pitch when they face Wexford at 3.15pm.

These time slots were announced back in late March with the announcement of the RTÉ coverage, to facilitate live coverage of the United Rugby Championship final at 5pm. 

With no Irish team in the URC final, RTÉ are now putting this game between Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors on their News Now channel.

The following day, it’s a Croke Park double-header for the Tailteann Cup, Antrim and Laois beginning at 2pm, and followed by Down and Sligo at 4pm.

The All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-finals will be fixed at a later time today.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     