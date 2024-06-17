Hurling and Tailteann Cup fixtures announced for this weekend

AFTER THE VOTE WENT in the favour of the Tailteann Cup counties retaining their Sunday slot in Croke Park, the Central Competition Controls Committee have fixed this weekend’s fixtures, with two double-headers.

The All Ireland hurling quarter-final games will be held on Saturday, and both will be covered by RTÉ.

Cork, fresh from their win over Offaly last weekend, will meet Leinster finalists Dublin in FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, that game throwing in at 1.15pm.

Beaten Munster finalists Clare will look to banish recent bad memories on the same pitch when they face Wexford at 3.15pm.

These time slots were announced back in late March with the announcement of the RTÉ coverage, to facilitate live coverage of the United Rugby Championship final at 5pm.

With no Irish team in the URC final, RTÉ are now putting this game between Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors on their News Now channel.

The following day, it’s a Croke Park double-header for the Tailteann Cup, Antrim and Laois beginning at 2pm, and followed by Down and Sligo at 4pm.

The All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-finals will be fixed at a later time today.