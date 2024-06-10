Here is the Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Fermanagh v Antrim

Sligo v Limerick

Down v Wicklow

Kildare v Laois

Fixtures to be played on weekend of 15/16 June; home team listed first

THE DRAW FOR the 2024 Tailteann Cup quarter-finals has been made.

Fermanagh will host Antrim, Sligo welcome Limerick, Wicklow travel to Down and Kildare and Laois also go head-to-head.

All fixtures will take place next weekend, with full details to be confirmed later today.

Group winners Fermanagh, Sligo, Down and Kildare had qualified directly for the quarter-finals — securing home advantage in doing so — while Antrim, Limerick, Wicklow and Laois came through their respective preliminary last-eight ties over the weekend.

The draw took place on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, with GAA President Jarlath Burns among those partaking.