Here is the first-ever draw for the Tailteann Cup

THE FIRST-EVER DRAW for the new Tailteann Cup senior football competition has been made.

In the Preliminary Round of the Southern Section this coming weekend, Wexford will host Offaly and Wicklow welcome Waterford.

The winners of those clashes will face off in Round 1 on the last weekend of May, along with Carlow and Tipperary, and Laois and Westmeath.

In the Northern section, it’s Longford v Fermanagh, Leitrim v Antrim, Sligo v London and Cavan v Down.

GAA president Larry McCarthy conducted the draw live on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, noting that he hopes the competition “takes off like a meteorite”.

The Tailteann Cup is for teams who will play in Division 3 and 4 of the National Football Leagues next year and are no longer in their respective provincial championships.

Confirmation of throw-in times and venues for the Preliminary Round and Round 1 will follow from the CCCC in due course, with the first team out of the pot today earning home advantage.

The semi-finals and finals will take place in Croke Park and be televised, with all fixtures winner on the day.

New York were drawn to the Southern Section at a CCCC meeting earlier last week, and will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Southern Section

Preliminary Round

Wexford v Offaly

Wicklow v Waterford

Round 1

Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford

Carlow v Tipperary

Laois v Westmeath

Northern Section

Round 1

Longford v Fermanagh

Leitrim v Antrim

Sligo v London

Cavan v Down

