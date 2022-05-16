Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

Here is the first-ever draw for the Tailteann Cup

The action gets underway this coming weekend.

By The42 Team Monday 16 May 2022, 9:09 AM
6 minutes ago 328 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5765171
Cavan and Down will face off in the first round.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO
Cavan and Down will face off in the first round.
Cavan and Down will face off in the first round.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO

THE FIRST-EVER DRAW for the new Tailteann Cup senior football competition has been made.

In the Preliminary Round of the Southern Section this coming weekend, Wexford will host Offaly and Wicklow welcome Waterford.

The winners of those clashes will face off in Round 1 on the last weekend of May, along with Carlow and Tipperary, and Laois and Westmeath.

In the Northern section, it’s Longford v Fermanagh, Leitrim v Antrim, Sligo v London and Cavan v Down.

GAA president Larry McCarthy conducted the draw live on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, noting that he hopes the competition “takes off like a meteorite”.

The Tailteann Cup is for teams who will play in Division 3 and 4 of the National Football Leagues next year and are no longer in their respective provincial championships.

Confirmation of throw-in times and venues for the Preliminary Round and Round 1 will follow from the CCCC in due course, with the first team out of the pot today earning home advantage.

The semi-finals and finals will take place in Croke Park and be televised, with all fixtures winner on the day.

New York were drawn to the Southern Section at a CCCC meeting earlier last week, and will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Southern Section

Preliminary Round

  • Wexford v Offaly
  • Wicklow v Waterford
Round 1
  • Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford
  • Carlow v Tipperary
  • Laois v Westmeath

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Northern Section 

Round 1

  • Longford v Fermanagh
  • Leitrim v Antrim
  • Sligo v London 
  • Cavan v Down

Dates

  • Preliminary Round – 21/22 May
  • Round 1 – 28/29 May
  • Quarter-Finals – 4/5 June
  • Semi-Finals – Sunday 19 June 
  • Final – Saturday 9 July.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie