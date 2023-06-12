Here is the quarter-final draw for the GAA's Tailteann Cup

THE DRAW HAS been made this morning for the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup with the all-Ulster fixture between Cavan and Down the standout tie.

Last year’s beaten Tailteann Cup finalists Cavan, who topped Group 1 this season, will face Down, victors by eight points against Longford in the weekend’s preliminary quarter-final.

Group 2 winners Meath will meet Wexford, who overcame Offaly by five points on Saturday.

The remaining fixtures see Limerick square off against Laois, who defeated Fermanagh at the weekend, and Antrim will play a Carlow team fresh off their victory against New York.

The games will take place next weekend 17-18 June with the four group winners (Antrim, Meath, Limerick and Cavan) all set to be at home. The GAA will confirm the fixture details later today.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw

Antrim v Carlow

Meath v Wexford

Limerick v Laois

Cavan v Down

(Games to be played weekend 17-18 June)