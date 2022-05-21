Wicklow win Tailteann Cup opener, Croke Park hurling glory for Tyrone and Louth

Waterfords Tom O’Connell and Wicklows Patrick O'Keane battle for possession in the air.

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round

Wicklow 3-16 Waterford 1-10

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Tyrone 1-27 Roscommon 0-19

Lory Meagher Cup final

Louth 3-27 Longford 3-14

WICKLOW WON TODAY’S Tailteann Cup senior football competition opener, and sealed their progression to the First Round of the competition with a 3-16 to 1-10 win over Waterford.

The hosts were 0-8 to 0-5 up at half time of the Preliminary Round clash in Aughrim, and second-half goals from Kevin Quinn (two) and Eoin Darcy saw them run away with it.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Waterford grabbed a consolation goal, courtesy of Brian Looby, in the dying minutes, but the Garden county finished up routine 12-point winners.

They will face the winners of Wexford and Offaly next weekend; their Leinster counterparts facing off in tomorrow’s other Tailteann Cup preliminary round game.

FULL TIME in Aughrim in the Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round@wicklowgaa 3-16@WaterfordGAA 1-10@wicklowgaa progress to Round 1 of the Southern Section where they will travel to either @OfficialWexGAA or @Offaly_GAA on Sunday May 29th.#GAA — The Tailteann Cup (@TheTailteannCup) May 21, 2022

Elsewhere this afternoon, Tyrone were crowned Nickey Rackard Cup champions after a stunning 1-27 to 0-19 decider win over Roscommon in Croke Park.

The Red Hand enjoyed an 11-point victory, having fallen to a 12-point defeat to the Rossies earlier in the competition.

Damian Casey produced a Tour de Force at HQ, giving a free-taking masterclass, while Sean Og Grogan scored the crucial first-half goal.

Tyrone were 1-14 to 0-9 up at the break, and drove on in the second period to finish the job.

Louth celebrate their Lory Meagher Cup win, Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Beforehand in Croker, Louth lifted the Lory Meagher Cup in the wake of a comfortable 3-27 to 3-14 win over Longford.

The Wee county etched their names into history in the process, now sitting top of the Lory Meagher Cup roll of honour as the only county to win this championship three times.

Paul Mathews (two) and Seaghan Conneely scored the winners’ goals, while Darren Geoghegan top-scored with 0-9 (6 frees).

Joe O’Brien, Reuben Murray and Enda Naughton raised green flags for Longford.