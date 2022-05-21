Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 21 May 2022
Advertisement

Wicklow win Tailteann Cup opener, Croke Park hurling glory for Tyrone and Louth

Tyrone were crowned Nickey Rackard Cup champions, while Louth made Lory Meagher history.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 May 2022, 5:02 PM
11 minutes ago 587 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5770181
Waterfords Tom O’Connell and Wicklows Patrick O'Keane battle for possession in the air.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Waterfords Tom O’Connell and Wicklows Patrick O'Keane battle for possession in the air.
Waterfords Tom O’Connell and Wicklows Patrick O'Keane battle for possession in the air.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round 

Wicklow 3-16 Waterford 1-10

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Tyrone 1-27 Roscommon 0-19

Lory Meagher Cup final 

Louth 3-27 Longford 3-14

************

 

WICKLOW WON TODAY’S Tailteann Cup senior football competition opener, and sealed their progression to the First Round of the competition with a 3-16 to 1-10 win over Waterford.

The hosts were 0-8 to 0-5 up at half time of the Preliminary Round clash in Aughrim, and second-half goals from Kevin Quinn (two) and Eoin Darcy saw them run away with it.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Waterford grabbed a consolation goal, courtesy of Brian Looby, in the dying minutes, but the Garden county finished up routine 12-point winners.

They will face the winners of Wexford and Offaly next weekend; their Leinster counterparts facing off in tomorrow’s other Tailteann Cup preliminary round game. 

Elsewhere this afternoon, Tyrone were crowned Nickey Rackard Cup champions after a stunning 1-27 to 0-19 decider win over Roscommon in Croke Park.

The Red Hand enjoyed an 11-point victory, having fallen to a 12-point defeat to the Rossies earlier in the competition.

Damian Casey produced a Tour de Force at HQ, giving a free-taking masterclass, while Sean Og Grogan scored the crucial first-half goal.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tyrone were 1-14 to 0-9 up at the break, and drove on in the second period to finish the job.

louth-celebrate-after-the-game Louth celebrate their Lory Meagher Cup win, Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Beforehand in Croker, Louth lifted the Lory Meagher Cup in the wake of a comfortable 3-27 to 3-14 win over Longford.

The Wee county etched their names into history in the process, now sitting top of the Lory Meagher Cup roll of honour as the only county to win this championship three times.

Paul Mathews (two) and Seaghan Conneely scored the winners’ goals, while Darren Geoghegan top-scored with 0-9 (6 frees).

Joe O’Brien, Reuben Murray and Enda Naughton raised green flags for Longford.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie