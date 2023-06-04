Advertisement
Ashley Cahill/INPHO Ross Dunphy and Carlow were two-point winners against Longford, and will now host New York next weekend.
New York handed Carlow trip in Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals
Offaly will host Wexford next weekend, while Fermanagh are at home to Laois, and Down are at home to Longford.
1 hour ago

NEW YORK’S HISTORY-MAKING footballers will travel to Carlow next weekend in the preliminary quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

The other ties see Offaly host Wexford, Fermanagh at home to Laois, and Down hosting Longford.

The line-up for the knockout rounds was completed on Sunday with Antrim joining Limerick, Meath and Cavan as group winners and booking their direct route to the quarter-finals.

Antrim ran out 3-13 to 1-12 winners against Fermanagh in a winner-take-all Group 4 clash that went down to the wire in Corrigan Park.

Andy McEntee’s side led by the bare minimum, 1-12 to 1-11, as the game entered the 70th minutes before two late goals from Oisin Doherty and Ruairi McCann secured the points and a 100% record in the round robin stages.

Group 4′s other game on Sunday saw Wexford beat Leitrim by four points, 1-16 to 1-12, to clinch third place and a spot in the knockout rounds.

In Group 3, Limerick — who were already assured of topping the group — lost 2-14 to 1-10 in their dead rubber match against a Wicklow side who had already been eliminated.

Carlow beat Longford by 2-13 to 1-14 in what was effectively a play-off for second place in the group, and with it, the prize of home advantage in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Two first-half goals from Mikey Bambrick and Jamie Clarke (penalty) edged Carlow into a two-point lead at the break in O’Moore Park, 2-5 to 0-9.

Longford drew level after the restart and then hit the front through Paddy Fox’s goal on 52 minutes, 1-13 to 2-7.

But it was Carlow who had the most left in the tank, reeling off six of the last seven points of the afternoon to claim victory.

Tailteann Cup – Results

Group 3:

  • Limerick 1-10 Wicklow 2-14
  • Longford 1-14 Carlow 2-13

Group 4:

  • Fermanagh 1-12 Antrim 3-13
  • Wexford 1-16 Leitrim 1-12

Tailteann Cup – Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Offaly v Wexford
  • Fermanagh v Laois
  • Down v Longford
  • Carlow v New York

(First named team at home)

