New York heading to Tullamore as Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw is made

The New York team before their recent game against Sligo.

NEW YORK WILL be in action in Tullamore against Offaly after the quarter-final draw was made this morning for the Tailteann Cup.

New York now join the new football championship at the quarter-final stage and it is John Maughan’s Offaly, winners over Wicklow yesterday, who they will take on.

That quarter-final tie is in the southern section along with the meeting of Carlow, surprise opening round victors over Tipperary, and Westmeath, who got the better of Laois yesterday.

The two games in the northern section are local derbies with Leitrim hosting Sligo in the Connacht tie and Fermanagh meeting Cavan in their Ulster showdown.

The games are to be held on the weekend of 4-5 June with the fixture details to be confirmed later.

The semi-finals will then take place in Croke Park on Sunday 19 June and there will be an open draw for that stage of the competition.

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals

Northern Section

Leitrim v Sligo

Fermanagh v Cavan

Southern Section