Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

New York heading to Tullamore as Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw is made

The games will take place on the weekend of 4-5 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 30 May 2022, 8:52 AM
50 minutes ago 1,939 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5777812
The New York team before their recent game against Sligo.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
The New York team before their recent game against Sligo.
The New York team before their recent game against Sligo.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

NEW YORK WILL be in action in Tullamore against Offaly after the quarter-final draw was made this morning for the Tailteann Cup.

New York now join the new football championship at the quarter-final stage and it is John Maughan’s Offaly, winners over Wicklow yesterday, who they will take on. 

That quarter-final tie is in the southern section along with the meeting of Carlow, surprise opening round victors over Tipperary, and Westmeath, who got the better of Laois yesterday.

The two games in the northern section are local derbies with Leitrim hosting Sligo in the Connacht tie and Fermanagh meeting Cavan in their Ulster showdown.

The games are to be held on the weekend of 4-5 June with the fixture details to be confirmed later.

The semi-finals will then take place in Croke Park on Sunday 19 June and there will be an open draw for that stage of the competition.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals

Northern Section

  • Leitrim v Sligo
  • Fermanagh v Cavan

Southern Section

  • Carlow v Westmeath
  • Offaly v New York

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie