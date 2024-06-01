Kildare and Fermanagh straight through to last eight on day of drama in Tailteann Cup

Tailteann Cup

Group 1

Longford 1-16 Waterford 4-12

Kildare 1-16 Leitrim 0-12

Group 2

Wexford 0-12 Tipperary 3-5

Group 3

Fermanagh 3-11 Laois 2-13

Wicklow 0-15 Carlow 1-9

Group 4

Limerick 2-14 London 0-10

WATERFORD HAVE DUMPED Longford out of the Tailteann Cup after a five-point victory which condemns Paddy Christie’s side to a third straight defeat in Group 1.

Goals from Tholom Guiry, an Alan Dunwoody penalty and a brace from Stephen Curry steered Waterford to victory against Longford in Portlaoise. Daniel Mimnagh struck for the net for Longford in the first half but it wasn’t enough to prevent a win for Waterford who take third place in the group.

Elsewhere in Group 1 on Saturday, Niall Kelly’s first-half goal helped Kildare to a 1-16 to 0-12 win over Leitrim which sees the Lilywhites top the group and go straight through to the last eight.

In Group 2, Wexford also bowed out of the competition after Tipperary earned a dramatic win following a late goal from a Stephen Grogan sideline which ended up in the net.

Seán O’Connor and Paudie Feehan both scored goals for Tipp in the opening 20 minutes of the game but Wexford responded and eventually took the lead through points from Seán Nolan in the second half.

Liam Coleman extended their lead to two points shortly after but Tipp hit a late 1-1 to steal the win and secure progression in third place.

In Group 3, Fermanagh got the better of Laois to secure a home quarter-final as group winners. Wicklow defeated Carlow in the other game of that group, meaning Laois will take second place to give them a home game in the preliminary quarter-final.

Callum Jones scored two goals for Fermanagh while Conor McShea also rattled the net. Laois scored a first-half goal through Evan O’Carroll before Mark Barry converted a penalty in the second half to leave Laois leading by the minimum inside the closing 20 minutes of the second half.

But it was Fermanagh who prevailed as Jones scored a penalty before the sides traded points up to the final whistle.

Wicklow take third place in that group after leapfrogging Carlow with a three-point win. Kevin Quinn six points as Wicklow grabbed the last four points of the game to seal the result.

Meanwhile, in Group 4, Limerick have secured a home preliminary quarter-final following a win over London, Danny Neville and Paul Maher providing the crucial first-half goals.

Michael Maher’s Exiles also advance to the preliminary quarter-finals as they hold the head-to-head over Offaly in Group 4, and will progress as one of the three best third-placed teams even if the Faithful shock Down tomorrow.

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Leitrim v TBC

Sligo/Antrim v TBC

Laois v TBC

Limerick v TBC

(London, Wicklow, Tipperary and New York enter the PQF draw, which takes place Sunday 5.40pm)

– Fixtures to be played 8/9 June; home team listed first

Quarter-Finals

Kildare v PQF Winner

Sligo/Antrim v PQF Winner

Fermanagh v PQF Winner

Down v PQF Winner

– Fixtures to be played 15/16 June; home team listed first