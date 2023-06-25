Meath edge Antrim while Down hit Laois for 8 goals to reach Tailteann Cup final

Meath 2-16 Antrim 2-14

Down 8-16 Laois 2-12

MEATH AND DOWN will face-off in the second Tailteann Cup final ever in three weeks time after defeating Antrim and Laois in Croke Park this afternoon.

Down were breathtaking in the second game, carefully dissecting their way to the showpiece with some clinically taken and well thought-out executions in front of goal.

Mourne wing forward Liam Kerr will take most of the limelight with a hat-trick and deservedly so with his first two goals stunned Billy Sheehan’s side inside the opening 17 minutes.

From that point forward, the semi final was a foregone conclusion. Pat Havern and Danny Magill found the net and after the break four more goals were to come.

Laois' Mark Timmons with Odhran Murdock of Down.

Mark Barry provided some resistance for the midlanders, he slotted home a penalty along with substitute Kevin Swayne but the three pointers were merely for consolation purposes.

Magill and Kerr added to their tallies while Odhrán Murdock and Rory Mason also got in on the rout somewhat apologetically.

All eyes were on the sideline for the opener as Meath native Andy McEntee faced his former team and he will rue a number of missed goal scoring chances when his Antrim side were on top.

Adam Loughran was lively in that period but an well taken Aaron Lynch finish for Meath had them right into contention after a slow beginning.

Dominic McEnhill slotted away a penalty to give Antrim a deserved half-time lead but Meath were about to unleash their potential in the so-called championship quarter after the interval.

Meath's Cathal Hickey with Ronan Boyle of Antrim.

The Royals rattled off 1-7 to no reply in a devastating 20 minute burst, Jordan Morris came up trumps with 1-2 in that match winning sequence.

However Antrim showed grit, and played on Meath’s vulnerability to get within a point. Dermot McAleese clipped over a brace from half back after Patrick McBride palmed in at the back post.

When Meath needed Matthew Costello, he stood up. The Dunshaughlin man paid tribute to his club mate Denis Kealy who tragically died the day before with a man of the match winning performance.

With the result settled, the first person to shake McEntee’s after the final whistle was his counterpart Colm O’Rourke. The second embrace was from his nephew, James. Blood is thicker etc.

