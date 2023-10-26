Champions Meath dominate Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

CHAMPIONS MEATH DOMINATE the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year, announced this afternoon by the GAA.

Veteran defender Donal Keogan is one of eight Meath players included in the selection, with finalists Down earning four representatives. Completing the team are Cavan’s Padraig Faulkner, Carlow’s Ross Dunphy, and Ruairí McCann of Antrim.

“After its impressive debut season in 2022 it was encouraging to see the Tailteann Cup build on that strong start last summer – and is thanks to the skill and style of the players who spearheaded their county’s drive for success”, said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“Congratulations to all fifteen players named in the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year and thank you to all the players, managers, county boards and supporters who have given the competition their backing and seal of approval”, said GPA CEO Tom Parsons. “Set aside the place up for grabs in the Sam Maguire group phase; it is a competition worth winning in its own right and that has been established in just two seasons due to the buy in of all involved.”

Tailteann Cup players were asked to submit their nominees for the team, with an independent committee making the final adjudication on the team. The awards will be presented at a black-tie function at Croke Park tomorrow night, alongside those for the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard, and Meagher hurling championships.

Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

1 Seán Brennan (Meath)

2 Adam O’Neill (Meath), 3 Pierce Laverty (Down), 4 Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)

5 Donal Keogan (Meath), 6 Padraic Harnan (Meath), 7 Danny Magill (Down)

8 Odhran Murdock (Down), 9 Conor Gray (Meath)

10 Jack Flynn (Meath), 11 Ross Dunphy (Carlow), 12 Liam Kerr (Down)

13 Jordan Morris (Meath), 14 Mathew Costello (Meath), 15 Ruairí McCann (Antrim)