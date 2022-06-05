Sligo advance to Tailteann Cup semi-finals after penalty shootout, Westmeath also prevail

Tailteann Cup quarter-final results

Westmeath 1-21 Carlow 2-13

Sligo 1-19 Leitrim 2-16 (AET, Sligo win 4-3 on penalties)

**********

SLIGO AND WESTMEATH advance to the Tailteann Cup semi-finals after wins over Leitrim and Carlow respectively this afternoon.

It took a penalty shootout to separate the sides after a thriller in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney saved two of Leitrim’s kicks — those of Ryan O’Rourke and Emlyn Mulligan — while the Yeatsmen converted all of theirs.

Twice, Keith Beirne scored crucial equalisers for Andy Moran’s Leitrim. He finished with 0-8, sending the game to extra-time after an incredible comeback and then, penalties.

A disallowed Leitrim goal for a ‘square ball’ at the start of the additional period proved decisive in the grand scheme of things:

Leitrim were robbed of a perfect goal there 8 secs into extra time.



Shane Moran at the back post clearly outside the square - the pass to him is out of Dolan’s hands at this screenshot, brutal call. #GAA pic.twitter.com/owbSu1BUQi — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) June 5, 2022

While it was a gut-wrenching ending for Leitrim, the hosts enjoyed a dream start. Jack Heslin raised a green flag with just two minutes on the clock, and they were 1-2 to 0-0 up before Sligo opened their account in the 11th minute.

The visitors dominated the opening period from there, kicking eight points in-a-row, though also wasteful at times, as they took control. They went in two points up at half time — 0-9 to 1-4.

Leitrim hit the front early in the second half, with Jordan Reynolds on target with a goal.

Substitute Mark Walsh did likewise at the other end, putting Sligo back in the lead as the game turned into a real thriller down the home straight.

O’Rourke was among those who made their impact felt from the Leitrim bench; Moran’s men hitting the last four points of the second half to level matters and send the game to extra-time, having been outscored by 1-4 to 0-1 from the 50th to 65th minute.

2-13 to 1-16 after 70-plus minutes, both sides hit three points a-piece through the extra-time nail-biter, and it took spot kicks to establish a winner at at Páirc Sean MacDiarmaida.

John Heslin's goal arrived in the 15th minute. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

It was a more straightforward affair at Netwatch Cullen Park.

John Heslin hit 1-9 (0-7 frees) as Westmeath finished up five-point winners at Netwatch Cullen Park. The star forward rattled the net in the 15th minute to put the Lake county into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead. Luke Loughlin was another bright spark for the eventual winners, hitting 0-4.

Carlow stunned 2020 Munster champions Tipperary in the last round, but were left chasing the game for the most part this time around. That said, they were dogged throughout.

The half time score was 1-10 to 2-5, with goals from Josh Moore and Niall Hickey bringing the hosts back into it. Jack Cooney’s Westmeath kept plugging away in the second half and Carlow finished with 14 after Liam Roberts was shown a late red card.

Cavan are also into the last four after seeing off Fermanagh (full report to follow), while Offaly secured their progression with a 15-point win over New York yesterday.

The semi-final draw will be held tomorrow morning, with both clashes due to be played in Croke Park.