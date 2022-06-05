Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Sligo advance to Tailteann Cup semi-finals after penalty shootout, Westmeath also prevail

Disappointment for Leitrim and Carlow, who bow out at the quarter-final stage.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 5:56 PM
6 minutes ago 382 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783795
Goalkeeper Aidan Devaney was Sligo's hero (file pic).
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Goalkeeper Aidan Devaney was Sligo's hero (file pic).
Goalkeeper Aidan Devaney was Sligo's hero (file pic).
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Tailteann Cup quarter-final results

Westmeath 1-21 Carlow 2-13

Sligo 1-19 Leitrim 2-16 (AET, Sligo win 4-3 on penalties)

**********

SLIGO AND WESTMEATH advance to the Tailteann Cup semi-finals after wins over Leitrim and Carlow respectively this afternoon.

It took a penalty shootout to separate the sides after a thriller in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney saved two of Leitrim’s kicks — those of Ryan O’Rourke and Emlyn Mulligan — while the Yeatsmen converted all of theirs.

Twice, Keith Beirne scored crucial equalisers for Andy Moran’s Leitrim. He finished with 0-8, sending the game to extra-time after an incredible comeback and then, penalties.

A disallowed Leitrim goal for a ‘square ball’ at the start of the additional period proved decisive in the grand scheme of things:

While it was a gut-wrenching ending for Leitrim, the hosts enjoyed a dream start. Jack Heslin raised a green flag with just two minutes on the clock, and they were 1-2 to 0-0 up before Sligo opened their account in the 11th minute.

The visitors dominated the opening period from there, kicking eight points in-a-row, though also wasteful at times, as they took control. They went in two points up at half time — 0-9 to 1-4.

Leitrim hit the front early in the second half, with Jordan Reynolds on target with a goal. 

Substitute Mark Walsh did likewise at the other end, putting Sligo back in the lead as the game turned into a real thriller down the home straight.

O’Rourke was among those who made their impact felt from the Leitrim bench; Moran’s men hitting the last four points of the second half to level matters and send the game to extra-time, having been outscored by 1-4 to 0-1 from the 50th to 65th minute.

2-13 to 1-16 after 70-plus minutes, both sides hit three points a-piece through the extra-time nail-biter, and it took spot kicks to establish a winner at at Páirc Sean MacDiarmaida.

john-heslin-scores-a-goal John Heslin's goal arrived in the 15th minute. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

It was a more straightforward affair at Netwatch Cullen Park.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

John Heslin hit 1-9 (0-7 frees) as Westmeath finished up five-point winners at Netwatch Cullen Park. The star forward rattled the net in the 15th minute to put the Lake county into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead. Luke Loughlin was another bright spark for the eventual winners, hitting 0-4.

Carlow stunned 2020 Munster champions Tipperary in the last round, but were left chasing the game for the most part this time around. That said, they were dogged throughout.

The half time score was 1-10 to 2-5, with goals from Josh Moore and Niall Hickey bringing the hosts back into it. Jack Cooney’s Westmeath kept plugging away in the second half and Carlow finished with 14 after Liam Roberts was shown a late red card.

Cavan are also into the last four after seeing off Fermanagh (full report to follow), while Offaly secured their progression with a 15-point win over New York yesterday.

The semi-final draw will be held tomorrow morning, with both clashes due to be played in Croke Park.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie